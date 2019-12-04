Headlines

'Dilli walon ka hotel hai. Panga kaun lega': Picture of sack full of onions placed outside Mumbai restaurant goes viral

This is gold!

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2019, 08:49 AM IST

Onion prices are skyrocketing due to unseasonal rains in growing states. The staple food has been selling for Rs 80-100 per kg in retail markets in Delhi-NCR and has even crossed the century-mark in some states. 

While the markets are seeing a huge bounce in the price of onions, a sack full of onion lying outside a Mumbai restaurant is going viral.

Shared by popular Mumbai photographer and blogger, Gopal MS, the photo is making a buzz on social media. 

The photo showed a sack of onions placed outside a closed restaurant near the Sewri railway station. While sharing the photo, Gopal MS wrote, "Believe it or not. Is this is how safe Mumbai is? A sack of onions placed outside a restaurant to be picked up when it opens".

As soon as the image was shared, netizens came with some really amusing replies. While some connected it with women's safety, others made it 'Delhi-Mumbai' joke. Take a look...

Amid concerns over rising prices of onions, the government on Tuesday revised the permissible stock limits for the commodity with immediate effect.

The government has announced that will import 11,000 Metric Tons (MT) of onion from Turkey in addition to 6,090 MT from Egypt. The supply from Egypt will arrive in India in the second week of December while consignment from Turkey will reach the Indian shores in January 2020.

Last month, the Union Cabinet had approved importing 1.2 lakh tonnes of onion to improve the domestic supply. Exports have already banned and a limit has been imposed on stock-holding for wholesalers and retailers for an indefinite period.

 

