In an unfortunate incident, fire broke out in Dilli Haat. According to news agency ANI, Fire tenders are present at the spot with firefighting operations underway.

In an unfortunate incident, fire broke out in South Delhi's handicraft market Dilli Haat in INA. Various stalls and shops were gutted in the massive fire that caused massive damage to the market. "As per initial assessment, 24 shops have been gutted in the fire. Fortunately, no loss of life or injuries have been reported so far," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-West District Surender Chaudhary said in a statement.

Fire started at around 8:45 pm soon after which Delhi Fire Service reached the spot. Four fire tenders brought the fire under control, the DCP said.The police officer said that an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also reached the spot and stated that compensation for the loss of shops will be provided. The cause of the fire will be investigated...Compensation for the loss of shops will be given...This is our responsibility..." he said.

"There is a huge loss due to fire here. I called the fire tenders. Around 27 to 28 shops were gutted in the fire here. We are assuming the reason for the fire is a short circuit," a shop owner told ANI.

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, The news of the fire incident at Dilli Haat is unfortunate. The team of firefighters have brought the fire under control. No casualties have been reported so far. We are closely monitoring the situation & ensuring all necessary assistance to those affected. More details of the incident are awaited.