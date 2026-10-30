Diljit Dosanjh Delhi Concert: Traffic police issues advisory, check diversions, roads to avoid, metro timings and more

Diljit Dosanjh concert at Delhi JLN Stadium today; traffic restrictions from 1 PM to midnight, Delhi Metro extended till midnight, 70,000 fans expected.

Today, 70,000 people are expected to attend Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh's performance at Delhi's JLN Stadium. Commuters are advised by the Delhi Traffic Police to take the Delhi Metro and avoid the areas surrounding the stadium between 1 PM and midnight.

Traffic diversions and roads to avoid

Police announced traffic diversions around JLN Stadium. Commuters should avoid affected routes: Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Arch Bishop Makarios Marg, 4th and 5th Avenue Roads, and others nearby, including the route from INA to Jangpura Metro Station and internal roads of Lodhi Colony. Planning journeys is advised. If necessary, two further diversion points could be installed. Drivers have been requested to obey traffic police orders and refrain from parking on the side of the road. Priority will be given to emergency vehicles, including ambulances.

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Metro and special arrangements for concert-goers

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended metro services till midnight on October 30 across its network, except Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro Gurugram. Metro services on Violet and Yellow Lines will run as usual with extra trips. Those on the Violet Line can get off at JLN Stadium or Jangpura Metro station. Those on the Yellow Line can use INA Metro station.

In order to manage the demand following the concert, DMRC will additionally maintain standby trains. The Delhi Metro Sarthi app's QR ticket purchase window has been extended by one hour. Private vehicle parking will not be available close to the stadium. Cabs and cars can be picked up and dropped off at Archbishop Marg, Lal Masjid in Pragati Vihar, and Kushak Nala Bus Depot Red Light.