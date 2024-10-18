An adorable clip of Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi interacting with kids has surfaced online.

A viral video featuring Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi interacting with two kids has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared by Congress leader Supriya Bhardwaj on 'X', captures Rahul Gandhi's hilarious conversation with two adorable siblings.

Gandhi was heard greeting the kid, calling him a "young man". He further asked where he was from, to which, the kid replied, "America". The Congress MP laughed and said that "he didn't look American".

He also asked the sibling duo if they fought with each other, to which, the kid answered in affirmative. Rahul Gandhi further introduced the duo to his sister and Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Lastly, he shakes hands with the children.

Here's how netizens reacted

Several netizens took to social media to share their views on the viral video.

"Dil to bachcha hai ji", a user wrote.

Another commented, "How sweet".