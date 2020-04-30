'Dikh na jaanaa tum log': On camera, UP BJP MLA threatens Muslim vegetable seller

A BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh capital was caught on tape threatening a Muslim vegetable seller for not telling his real name and then asking him to stay away from his locality.

A video of Mahoba's Charkhari MLA Brijbhushan Rajput using expletive against the vegetable seller went viral on social media. Rajput is heard scolding the vendor for telling a lie "despite being a Muslim".

When questioned about the video, Rajput accepted that it was indeed him but defended himself saying that it was the vendor who was lying about his identity.

"Yes, it was my video. I reprimanded him because he was lying. He said his name was Rajkumar while his name is Rehmuddin. He wasn't wearing masks&gloves. We know,16 vegetable sellers in Kanpur&1 in Lucknow tested COVID-19 positive," the MLA said.

In the video currently viral on various social media, Rajput is heard asking the man his name, In response, he says Rajkumar. At this, the MLA scolds him and asks the vendor's son to tell his real name.

BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajpoot from @myogiadityanath's Uttar Pradesh threatening and abusing a Muslim vegetable vendor in front of his child pic.twitter.com/ijLDyx4QvN — Kapil (@kapsology) April 29, 2020

When the vendor's son gives his father's name as Azizur Rehman, the MLA gets angry.

"If you people are seen in the locality, then you will be thrashed (aaj ke baad mohalle mein dikh na jaanaa tum log...Nahi to maar maar ke theek kardenge)," he says.

The incident took place in Lucknow's posh Gomtinagar area.

Defending his action, Rajput said "Is it a crime to ask the name of any person. He told me an incorrect name, which is a crime."

"When the vegetable vendor entered the lane (where his house is situated in Lucknow's ), one of my aides asked him to show his Aadhaar card. The vegetable vendor gave his incorrect name. He did not have the licence to sell vegetables," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

"These people (Muslims) sprinkle urine on vegetables," the BJP MLA said, citing videos on social media.

This is not the first incident where a BJP legislator is targeting a vegetable vendor on the basis of religion. On Tuesday, the BJP issued a show-cause to its Barhaj legislator Suresh Tiwari for allegedly asking people not to buy vegetables from Muslims.