Digvijaya Singh one of Congress Navratnas of Pakistan: BJP

The BJP came hard on the Congress on Monday over Digvijaya Singh's alleged remarks linking BJP with the ISI and claiming that more non-Muslims were spying for Pakistan than Muslims.

Accusing Congress for having anti-India mindset that always tends to favour enemy country Pakistan, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the party through its leaders is trying to polarise the society on communal lines and in the process siding with people like Zakir Nayak by calling them ambassadors of peace and comparing the BJP, a nationalist party, with spies.

Dubbing Singh's charge as "shameful and condemnable" the BJP sought an apology from party president Sonia Gandhi. Singh had claimed earlier that the BJP and Bajrang Dal took money from ISI and non-Muslims spied for the Pakistani agency more than the Muslims.

Patra termed Singh as one of the navaratnas (nine gems) of Pakistan who played a key role in its massive defeat of Congress in the previous polls. "What he has said is of concern, shameful and condemnable. It is against the country and is divisive. It shows his distorted mindset," said Patra adding that Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sam Pitroda, Salman Khurshid, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are the other navaratnas of Pakistan and it would be proud of them.