‘Digital transactions helping boost facilities, encourage honesty’: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly radio programme called Mann Ki Baat, and pushed on the importance of online payments and digital transactions in India, stating their benefits for the country’s financial health.

During his address, PM Modi said that digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore are now taking place daily in the country and asserted that this is not only increasing facilities but also encouraging an environment of honesty.

The prime minister further said that many new fintech startups are coming up in India that are bound to help our country. He further added that small online payments are helping build a big digital economy.

"Your experiences can be a source of inspiration for others in the country," he said. "Now digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore are taking place daily in our country. In March, UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions even reached Rs 10 lakh crore," PM Modi noted, as per PTI reports.

During the monthly radio programme, PM Narendra Modi said people from across the country have written letters and messages to him about the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya inaugurated on April 14, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

There can be no better time than 75 years of India's Independence to remember the contribution of prime ministers, Modi said. The prime minister also urged people to visit a local museum during holidays and share their experiences using the hashtag 'MuseumMemories'.

It must be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu and Kashmir today for the first time after the state’s special status was revoked and Article 370 was scrapped. PM Modi will be launching developmental projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in the UT.

PM Modi will address a gathering, including more than 30,000 Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members of Jammu and Kashmir, while PRIs from across the country will be connected virtually for the Prime Minister’s address.

