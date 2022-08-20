Digital Seva Yojana: Rajasthan government plans to give smartphones to 1.35 crore women

The state of Rajasthan's government, which is headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has introduced a programme that would provide smartphones to 1.35 crore women. The Mukhyamantri Digital Seva Yojana of the Rajasthan government, which aims to provide smartphones to 1.35 crore women in the state, has received interest from three significant national telecom providers, according to authorities on Friday.

A high-level committee will decide on the bidders this month after evaluation, according to Project in-charge Chhatrapal Singh.

The government aims to implement this approach as soon as possible so that the plan can be put into action before the assembly elections the following year. The project will cost a total of Rs 12,000 crore. The government launched the technical bids for the project on Wednesday.

The first batch of cellphones could be delivered to the government before the start of the holiday season, according to officials, who are optimistic that the process will be completed as soon as possible.

The Mukhyamantri Digital Seva Yojana was introduced in this year's budget by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

In accordance with the plan, cellphones with internet connectivity would be provided for three years to the women who are the heads of the 1.35 crore families registered in the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme. Project implementation is the responsibility of the state-owned firm Rajcomp.

The scheme will cost an estimated Rs 12,000 crore, according to officials, including the price of mobile phones, three years of internet, and other services. One SIM will be pre-activated in the supplied mobile device's "main slot," which cannot be changed, according to an official, and the device will offer two-SIM capability. Rajasthan is scheduled to hold assembly elections in December next year.

(With inputs from PTI)