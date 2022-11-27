Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Data protection bill: When can the government access your personal data?

The new version of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill 2022 was recently released by the government for public consultation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 04:03 PM IST

Data protection bill: When can the government access your personal data?
Data Protection Bill | File Photo

The new data protection law proposed by the government will give it access to personal data of citizens only in “exceptional circumstances”. It will not be able to violate the privacy of citizens under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill 2022, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Saturday.

The minister was responding to a question around privacy during an online discussion on Twitter Live. Rephrasing the question from the audience, Chandrashekhar said, “Let us say that the government wants to essentially violate the privacy of citizens with this law. Is it possible? That's the question. The answer is no. The bill and laws lay out in very clear terms what are the exceptional circumstances under which the government can have access to the personal data of Indian citizens.... National security, pandemic, healthcare, natural disaster.”

"These are exceptions. Just like freedom of speech is not absolute and is subject to reasonable restriction, so is the right to data protection," he added.

Chandrashekhar also said that there is provision for handling anonymisation of data in the National Data Governance Framework Policy. This is not part of the draft bill. 

An independent Data Protection Board is proposed which will adjudicate matters related to data protection. There will not be any government officer on the board, the minister said. 

The proposed bill, which was recently released by the government for public consultations, exempts certain entities from various compliances including sharing details for data collection purposes. These entities are notified as data fiduciaries. They are exempted from provisions which deal with informing individuals about the purpose of data collection, collection of data of children, appointment of data auditor, risk assessment around public order, etc. 

The proposed bill exempts the data fiduciaries from informing data owners about details of data procession under the "Right to Information about personal data". The bill also proposes to bar an individual from giving wrong information or unverifiable information with data handling entities. 

 

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.