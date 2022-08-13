India’s first ever 'Digital Lok Adalat' registers over 69 lakh cases across Rajasthan, Maharashtra

Representational Image

Rajasthan and Maharashtra State Legal Services Authorities launched the Digital Lok Adalat in their respective states on Saturday as part of the third National Lok Adalat of 2022.

The Digital Lok Adalat in Rajasthan had 568 benches and registered a total of 5,62,295 cases, of which 2,28,863 were pre-litigation cases and 3,33,432 were pending cases before various state courts. In Maharashtra, the Digital Lok Adalat received a total of 63,99,983 traffic challan cases.

Jupitice, which claims to be the world’s first Justice Technology Company, hosted the event.

Speaking on the launch, Founder and CEO of Jupitice, Raman Aggarwal said, “Today is the greatest day in the history of the Indian Justice System with its first digital Lok Adalat launched in collaboration with Jupitice. I am so happy that Digital Lok Adalat has not only increased the access to justice but also has brought the jurisprudence of peace in the settlement of disputes.”

The National Legal Services Authority Chairman and Supreme Court judge, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, inaugurated the Digital Lok Adalat, which is driven by AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Blockchain, during the '18th All India Legal Services Authorities' summit in Jaipur in July.

This was the first time that Lok Adalats were made end-to-end digital, which meant that none of the events or activities (from case filing at the litigant level to award generation at the Judge level) in the Lok Adalat's procedure were carried out physically.

The Digital Lok Adalat also includes powerful data analytics tools to help get deeper insights, perspectives, and trends in real time for better policy formation and data-driven decisions.

“Digital Lok Adalat marks the most noteworthy milestone in the history of the Indian Judicial System. Undoubtedly, it reflects the Ease of Justice in its true essence. The magnitude with which the cases have been resolved today proves that it was a much-needed innovation for the judiciary,” said Dinesh P. Surana, Member Secretary, Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority.