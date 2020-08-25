Digital India: IAF launches mobile app 'MY IAF' to provide career-related information to aspirants

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Monday launched a mobile application 'MY IAF' at IAF Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) as a part of Digital India initiative.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Monday launched a mobile application 'MY IAF' at IAF Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) to provide career-related information to aspirants as a part of Digital India initiative.

"The application, developed in association with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), provides career-related information and details to those desirous of joining the Indian Air Force," read an official statement.

"The user-friendly format of the app serves as a single digital platform interfacing the users with the details of the selection procedure, training curriculum, pay and perks, etc for both officers and airmen in the IAF," it added.

The application provides glimpses into the history and stories of valour in the IAF. It is available for download on Google Play store for android phones and is also linked to IAF's social media platforms.