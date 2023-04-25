'Digital East India Company': Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal slams Google billing policy, urges PMO for action

Shark Tank India Judge Anupam Mittal | Photo: Instagram

Shark Tank India judge and businessman Anupam Mittal accused Google of using an 'illegal' billing system and called Alphabet the 'Digital East India Company'. As per Mittal, Google has violated the laws of the country.

Mittal hoped that the issue would be looked into by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He tweeted, "Call has been received from Google saying their payments are mandatory for Indian developers. This is a violation of Indian laws. I hope 'PMO' will pay attention to this. This is Digital East India Company."

Google's policy was recently changed. A service fee will also be charged if Google opts for an alternative billing system, but it will be four percent less than the standard fee.

Google was also accused of violating the order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and charging commissions ranging from 11-26 per cent from the app developers who opted for an alternative billing system. Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) has requested the authorities including CCI to look into the matter and ensure that Google fully complies with the order.