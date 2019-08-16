'Digital curfew' extended in Jaipur following clashes, internet remains shut in 15 areas

The 'digital curfew' in Jaipur was extended to another day, as the internet facility in about half the city has now remained shut for five days in a row, in the wake of tensions in the Galta Gate region on Monday night.

According to sources, the curfew was supposed to be lifted earlier today but was extended for 24 more hours to prevent rumours being spread around.

The internet service has been suspended in several regions under 15 police stations, including Transport Nagar, Moti Dungri, Jawahar Nagar, Shastri Nagar, and Adarsh Nagar.

Ramganj and Manak Chowk police station areas are facing strict curfew orders as well, along with Galta Gate, where violence had erupted on Monday night.

Regions flanking the Bhatta Basti police station in the Shastri Nagar area and the Lalkothi police station are facing a complete internet shutdown.

The prohibitory orders were imposed for five days after clashes shook the area around Galta Gate in the city of Jaipur on Monday.

Further details are awaited.