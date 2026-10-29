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Digital Arrest: Supreme Court cracks whip on banks, asks them to compensate victims for cyber fraud

SC says banks may have to compensate digital arrest victims for negligence, questions phone arrests, notes Rs 800 crore loss, asks RBI to frame refund rules under new KYC norms by Dec 31.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 06:17 PM IST

Digital Arrest: Supreme Court cracks whip on banks, asks them to compensate victims for cyber fraud
Supreme Court says banks may have to pay digital arrest victims.
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SC indicates that banks might need to compensate victims of digital arrest scams, expressing concern over arrests conducted via mobile phones. The Supreme Court, led by CJI Surya Kant, will review RBI's KYC amendment directions set to take effect by December 31. The court noted a woman had recently lost Rs 2.5 crore in such a scam.

Supreme Court questions digital arrest frauds

The bench, which is made up of CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi, voiced worry that people are still falling for scammers in spite of awareness programs and media coverage. CJI Surya Kant remarked, "How can someone be arrested over a mobile phone?" He said it is difficult to understand why people fail to recognise these scams even when information is widely disseminated. He also noted that the Indian economy has suffered a loss of approximately Rs 800 crore this year due to such fraudulent activities. The court observed that criminals pose as police or enforcement officials and threaten victims with arrest over video calls to extort money.

Banks must halt suspicious transactions: SC

The Supreme Court is concerned about banks' responsibility to prevent cyber fraud, criticising their delayed response to atypical transactions. It emphasised the need for immediate action, including notifying law enforcement and verifying legitimacy before fund transfers. The court urged prompt measures to stop suspicious transactions and ensure victims are refunded.

Also read: IPL 2027: Lasith Malinga leaves Mumbai Indians; know who is new bowling coach

RBI asked to frame rules for compensation

The Supreme Court ruled that banks might need to compensate victims of fraud if they are negligent. CJI Kant emphasised that failure in due diligence could result in liability for banks. Attorney General R Venkataramani stated that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) oversees determining bank liability. The court directed the RBI to develop a compensation mechanism and requested a list of authorised financial institutions by the next hearing. Additionally, the RBI's KYC amendment guidelines are anticipated by November 30, with potential implementation in December.

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