Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Digi Yatra: Now Enjoy paperless entry at THESE airports, here's all you need to know about the process

The first phase will begin in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 09:13 PM IST

Digi Yatra: Now Enjoy paperless entry at THESE airports, here's all you need to know about the process
Digi Yatra: Now Enjoy paperless entry at THESE airports, here's all you need to know about the process | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Beginning on December 1, 2022, the government will introduce "Digi Yatra" to make air travel hassle-free and paperless. The first phase will begin in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry. Passengers won't need to carry their ID card and boarding pass after Digi Yatra launches.

The airport will use facial recognition software for entry. The second phase will begin in four cities, including Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata, in March of the following year. Additionally, it is expected to be adopted nationwide in the third phase.

What is Digi Yatra?

Digi Yatra offers a cost-effective, distributed mobile wallet-based identification platform that addresses privacy and data protection concerns. Digi Yatra Foundation (DYF), a pan-Indian entity and the custodian of the passenger ID validation procedure, would be responsible for this effort.

READ | Assam students pull hair, harass 5 month pregnant teacher in school premise, reason will shock you

The Airports Authority of India holds 26% of the shares in DYF, which was established in 2019 as a partnership under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. The remaining 74% of the shares will be owned by private airport operators in Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kochi.

How to register on Digi Yatra platform? Know step-by-step guide

The Digi Yatra would connect air travellers' journeys with a fully digital interface, according to the official website India.gov.in. Passengers will need to register for this on the Digi Yatra Platform. After that, they will have facial recognition technology for digital access at all airport checkpoints, including the entry point check, security check entry, and aeroplane boarding.

Along with this, self-bag drop and check-in will also be done via this method. The entire trip will be paperless as a result, and passengers won't need to repeatedly provide their identification credentials.

READ | Do you know who are the 5 richest women in India? Check Forbes list here

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Not just Nick Jonas, THESE celebs too have been diagnosed with diabetes in the past
Urvashi Rautela should be next Barbie girl, these pics are proof
Enola Holmes 2, Khakee The Bihar Chapter, Monica O My Darling, Tanaav: OTT release in November 2022
5 times Malaika Arora aced with her stunning outfits
Buttermilk health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include chaas in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden number within 8 seconds?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.