Digi Yatra: Now Enjoy paperless entry at THESE airports, here's all you need to know about the process | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Beginning on December 1, 2022, the government will introduce "Digi Yatra" to make air travel hassle-free and paperless. The first phase will begin in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry. Passengers won't need to carry their ID card and boarding pass after Digi Yatra launches.

The airport will use facial recognition software for entry. The second phase will begin in four cities, including Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata, in March of the following year. Additionally, it is expected to be adopted nationwide in the third phase.

What is Digi Yatra?

Digi Yatra offers a cost-effective, distributed mobile wallet-based identification platform that addresses privacy and data protection concerns. Digi Yatra Foundation (DYF), a pan-Indian entity and the custodian of the passenger ID validation procedure, would be responsible for this effort.

The Airports Authority of India holds 26% of the shares in DYF, which was established in 2019 as a partnership under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. The remaining 74% of the shares will be owned by private airport operators in Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kochi.

How to register on Digi Yatra platform? Know step-by-step guide

The Digi Yatra would connect air travellers' journeys with a fully digital interface, according to the official website India.gov.in. Passengers will need to register for this on the Digi Yatra Platform. After that, they will have facial recognition technology for digital access at all airport checkpoints, including the entry point check, security check entry, and aeroplane boarding.

Along with this, self-bag drop and check-in will also be done via this method. The entire trip will be paperless as a result, and passengers won't need to repeatedly provide their identification credentials.

