Digi Yatra: Digital check-in on 'Digi Yatra app' now enabled at this airport, check details

"Digi Yatra App" allows passengers to check in digitally, reducing airport wait time.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

The DigiYatra App is a game-changer for passengers who dread waiting in long queues at airports. This app, launched by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on December 1, 2022, offers a hassle-free and paperless check-in experience for travelers across several airports in India.

One of the latest airports to adopt this app is the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. The airport authorities have acknowledged the benefits of the DigiYatra App and how it can significantly reduce the time spent on ticket verification, making the boarding process much easier for passengers.

To use the app, passengers must download it on their smartphones or iPhones, enter their mobile number and Aadhaar information, and submit their picture through a selfie. Once all the details related to the journey and passenger are submitted, the boarding pass can be updated, and the digital boarding pass can be shared with the airport.

At Kolkata airport, passengers can use the DigiYatra App at gate number 2B and 3A. They can quickly scan their boarding pass on the DigiYatra e-Gate and then scan their face by showing it towards the camera. The system then verifies the data and opens the e-gate, allowing passengers to board their flight in a paperless manner.

In addition to Kolkata, other airports in India where DigiYatra App is available include Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport of Varanasi, and Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore.

