Digant Sharma Joins Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition As Director Of Finance And CSR

Modi’s Strategic Move: Soothing Western Allies with a Trip to Ukraine

Mike Lynch Missing: Conspiracy theories build around 'British Bill Gates' disappearance

Meet woman who quit her high-paying job, now earns Rs 8400000 per month by...

Meet woman, who runs one of biggest fashion platforms in India, drove Flipkart's Big Billion sales, now CEO of...

How Nita Ambani dropped 18 kg when she joined son Anant Ambani in his quest to lose weight

Jaya Bachchan reveals she never wanted to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer: 'My co-star was...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals she never wanted to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer: 'My co-star was...'

Big Challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Jio as BSNL launches one-time recharge with a 5-month validity for only Rs…

Big Challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Jio as BSNL launches one-time recharge with a 5-month validity for only Rs…

Modi’s Strategic Move: Soothing Western Allies with a Trip to Ukraine

Modi’s Strategic Move: Soothing Western Allies with a Trip to Ukraine

5 ways to wear evil eye as jewellery

5 ways to wear evil eye as jewellery

9 actresses who accused Bollywood celebs of casting couch

9 actresses who accused Bollywood celebs of casting couch

8 majestic images of stars by NASA James Webb Telescope

8 majestic images of stars by NASA James Webb Telescope

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

India's top 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries

India's top 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries

Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Educational qualification of world's richest people

Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Educational qualification of world's richest people

Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

Meet superstar's daughter who left Rs 2 lakh job for films, gave 14 continuous flops, then quit acting; is still worth…

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Meet superstar who left home at 11, drove taxi, made debut with Amitabh Bachchan, spent time in jail due to...

Meet superstar who left home at 11, drove taxi, made debut with Amitabh Bachchan, spent time in jail due to...

The Buckingham Murders teaser: Detective Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a mission to solve a child's murder case

The Buckingham Murders teaser: Detective Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a mission to solve a child's murder case

The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal calls Sudha Murty's Raksha Bandhan post 'fabricated myth': We must unite...

The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal calls Sudha Murty's Raksha Bandhan post 'fabricated myth': We must unite...

India

India

Digant Sharma Joins Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition As Director Of Finance And CSR

HEARTFULNESS TRI LATERAL MOTOBIKE EXPEDITION is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Digant Sharma as the Director of Finance and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the highly anticipated Buddhist Circuit Expedition.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 06:29 PM IST

Digant Sharma Joins Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition As Director Of Finance And CSR
Mr Digant Sharma – Director – Finance and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility)
Mr. Sharma’s leadership in financial management and his deep commitment to social responsibility are set to play a crucial role in the success of this ambitious expedition, which will see the collaboration of the armed forces (Army, Navy and Air Force ) of India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Mr. Digant Sharma: Steering Financial Excellence and Social Impact

With extensive experience in financial planning, budgeting, and strategic development, Mr. Sharma will oversee the financial operations and CSR initiatives of the Buddhist Circuit Expedition. His responsibilities will be central to ensuring the expedition not only achieves its objectives but also leaves a lasting positive impact on the communities and environments it touches.

Key Responsibilities of Mr. Digant Sharma

In his role as Director of Finance and CSR, Mr. Sharma will be responsible for:

  1. Financial Management: Ensuring the financial integrity of the expedition through meticulous planning, budgeting, and reporting, ensuring that all resources are used effectively and transparently.
  2. Strategic Planning: Crafting and implementing financial strategies that align with the expedition’s goals, enabling the project to meet its objectives while maintaining financial stability.
  3. CSR Initiatives: Leading the social responsibility efforts of the expedition, Mr. Sharma will spearhead projects that benefit local communities along the Buddhist Circuit, ensuring that the expedition contributes to social development and ethical practices.
  4. Sustainability: A key focus of Mr. Sharma’s role will be on sustainability, ensuring that all operations are environmentally and socially responsible, in harmony with the teachings of Buddha and the expedition’s values.
  5. Stakeholder Engagement: Collaborating with a wide range of stakeholders, including investors, local communities, and government bodies, Mr. Sharma will foster partnerships that support the expedition’s mission and vision.

The Buddhist Circuit: A Journey of Spiritual and Cultural Significance

The Buddhist Circuit is a sacred pilgrimage route that includes several sites deeply connected to the life and teachings of Siddhartha Gautama, known as the Buddha. These sites, located primarily in India and Nepal, hold immense spiritual and historical significance. The core of the Buddhist Circuit includes:

  • Lumbini, Nepal: The birthplace of Buddha, home to the Maya Devi Temple, Ashoka Pillar, and other significant landmarks.
  • Bodh Gaya, India: The site where Buddha attained enlightenment, featuring the Mahabodhi Temple and the sacred Bodhi Tree.
  • Sarnath, India: The location of Buddha’s first sermon, with important sites such as the Dhamek Stupa and Sarnath Museum.
  • Kushinagar, India: The place of Buddha’s Parinirvana, including the Mahaparinirvana Temple and Ramabhar Stupa.

The extended circuit also includes sites like Rajgir, Nalanda, Sravasti, and Vaishali, each adding to the rich cultural and spiritual tapestry associated with Buddhism.

 

 

A Multi-Faceted Expedition with a Global Vision

The Buddhist Circuit Expedition is not only a journey retracing the steps of the Buddha but also an initiative with broad global objectives. Under Mr. Sharma's stewardship, the expedition will aim to:

  • Promote Peace and Harmony: Encouraging mutual understanding and respect among participating nations.
  • Foster Cultural Exchange: Facilitating the exchange of diverse cultures and traditions as the expedition travels through South Asia.
  • Empower Youth: Engaging young people in meaningful activities that promote cultural tolerance and positive development.
  • Boost Tourism: Highlighting the unique cultural and natural wonders of the Buddhist Circuit, thereby supporting local economies.
  • Strengthen Interconnectedness: Emphasizing the shared goals and values of South Asian nations, despite their diverse histories.
  • Support Community Outreach: Engaging with local communities to raise awareness and build social cohesion.
  • Promote Environmental Awareness: Advocating for sustainability and conservation efforts to protect natural resources.
  • Encourage Health and Well-Being: Promoting holistic health practices, including mindfulness and physical fitness.

Positive Remarks from the Leadership

Mr. Rahul Patil, Founder and Co-Convener of the expedition, expressed his excitement about Mr. Sharma’s appointment, saying, "Mr. Digant Sharma's extensive experience and commitment to social responsibility will be pivotal in ensuring the success of this expedition. His leadership in finance and CSR aligns perfectly with our mission to promote peace and cultural exchange."

Mr. Piyal Darshana Guruge, Convener, added, "We are thrilled to have Mr. Sharma on board. His expertise will undoubtedly help us achieve our financial goals while making a significant positive impact on the communities along the Buddhist Circuit."

Mr. Nawaraj Iamsal, Co-Convener, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Mr. Sharma’s appointment strengthens our team, ensuring that our expedition is both financially sound and socially responsible."

Dr. Prateek Kanakia (Member Council of Management,   WTC, Mumbai  Chairman of The Green Billions Ltd.), Advisor to the expedition, praised the decision, noting, "With Mr. Sharma’s leadership, we are confident that the Buddhist Circuit Expedition will be a model of sustainability, community engagement, and financial excellence."

Looking Ahead

As Mr. Digant Sharma takes on this pivotal role, HEARTFULNESS TRI LATERAL MOTOBIKE EXPEDITION is poised to make a meaningful and lasting impact through the Buddhist Circuit Expedition. His leadership will ensure that this journey not only honors the spiritual heritage of the Buddha but also contributes to global peace, sustainability, and social responsibility.

For more information, please contact:

Name – Digant Sharma

Designation – Director – Finance and CSR

Email – im@digantsharma.com

Mobile - +91-9769999960 , +91-9920808363

Website – https://heartfulnessride.com/  

 

 

 

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

Advertisement