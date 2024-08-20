Digant Sharma Joins Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition As Director Of Finance And CSR

India
HEARTFULNESS TRI LATERAL MOTOBIKE EXPEDITION is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Digant Sharma as the Director of Finance and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the highly anticipated Buddhist Circuit Expedition.
Mr. Sharma’s leadership in financial management and his deep commitment to social responsibility are set to play a crucial role in the success of this ambitious expedition, which will see the collaboration of the armed forces (Army, Navy and Air Force ) of India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.
Mr. Digant Sharma: Steering Financial Excellence and Social Impact
With extensive experience in financial planning, budgeting, and strategic development, Mr. Sharma will oversee the financial operations and CSR initiatives of the Buddhist Circuit Expedition. His responsibilities will be central to ensuring the expedition not only achieves its objectives but also leaves a lasting positive impact on the communities and environments it touches.
Key Responsibilities of Mr. Digant Sharma
In his role as Director of Finance and CSR, Mr. Sharma will be responsible for:
The Buddhist Circuit: A Journey of Spiritual and Cultural Significance
The Buddhist Circuit is a sacred pilgrimage route that includes several sites deeply connected to the life and teachings of Siddhartha Gautama, known as the Buddha. These sites, located primarily in India and Nepal, hold immense spiritual and historical significance. The core of the Buddhist Circuit includes:
The extended circuit also includes sites like Rajgir, Nalanda, Sravasti, and Vaishali, each adding to the rich cultural and spiritual tapestry associated with Buddhism.
A Multi-Faceted Expedition with a Global Vision
The Buddhist Circuit Expedition is not only a journey retracing the steps of the Buddha but also an initiative with broad global objectives. Under Mr. Sharma's stewardship, the expedition will aim to:
Positive Remarks from the Leadership
Mr. Rahul Patil, Founder and Co-Convener of the expedition, expressed his excitement about Mr. Sharma’s appointment, saying, "Mr. Digant Sharma's extensive experience and commitment to social responsibility will be pivotal in ensuring the success of this expedition. His leadership in finance and CSR aligns perfectly with our mission to promote peace and cultural exchange."
Mr. Piyal Darshana Guruge, Convener, added, "We are thrilled to have Mr. Sharma on board. His expertise will undoubtedly help us achieve our financial goals while making a significant positive impact on the communities along the Buddhist Circuit."
Mr. Nawaraj Iamsal, Co-Convener, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Mr. Sharma’s appointment strengthens our team, ensuring that our expedition is both financially sound and socially responsible."
Dr. Prateek Kanakia (Member Council of Management, WTC, Mumbai Chairman of The Green Billions Ltd.), Advisor to the expedition, praised the decision, noting, "With Mr. Sharma’s leadership, we are confident that the Buddhist Circuit Expedition will be a model of sustainability, community engagement, and financial excellence."
Looking Ahead
As Mr. Digant Sharma takes on this pivotal role, HEARTFULNESS TRI LATERAL MOTOBIKE EXPEDITION is poised to make a meaningful and lasting impact through the Buddhist Circuit Expedition. His leadership will ensure that this journey not only honors the spiritual heritage of the Buddha but also contributes to global peace, sustainability, and social responsibility.
