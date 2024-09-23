Digant Sharma appointed as Director–Sponsorship and CSR for first Shree Ram Leela in Ayodhya Dhaam

Ayodhya, India - We are pleased to announce the appointment of Digant Sharma as the Director of Sponsorship and CSR at National Shri Ram Leela Research Institute for the much-awaited First Shree Ram Leela in Ayodhya Dhaam from 24th October 2024 to 27th October 2024.

The inauguration of this historic event will be graced by the presence of Shri Mohan Madhukar Rao Bhagwat, the esteemed Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Joining as the chief guest will be Shri Yogi Adityanath, the revered Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The spiritual dimension of the event will be further enhanced by the presence of Swami Avdheshanand Giri, the current Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara, the largest and most ancient Akhara of Naga Sadhus in India. Swami Giri’s profound wisdom and leadership will add great significance to this occasion.

In addition, several Ministers from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as well as key dignitaries from the Vidhan Sabha of Uttar Pradesh, key businessmen and industrialists are expected to attend this momentous cultural celebration with all Lord Ram Devotees across the world.

Mr. Digant Sharma is a dynamic leader with over 19 years of extensive experience across various industries including agriculture, technology, oil and gas, CSR, and social welfare. As Chairman of Torus Innotech Pvt. Ltd., he leads an Agri-Tech firm that serves over 100,000 farmers in Maharashtra, and as Founder and CEO of Small Retailer IPO, he empowers small retailers by facilitating their access to capital markets. His dedication to social causes is reflected in his role as Founder and President of the Undertrial Welfare Association, which provides legal aid to marginalized prisoners in India.

Mr. Sharma's expertise extends to global energy, where he chairs both Intellipetrol Oil and Gas Pvt. Ltd. and Hydrocarbonix Oil and Gas Pvt. Ltd., focusing on sustainable energy solutions. He also serves as Director of Finance and CSR for the Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition and Rashtriya Shree Ramleela Shodh Sansthan, contributing to cultural and spiritual initiatives.

His leadership in innovative projects like Ophi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a landfill cleaning firm, and Lash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., a game development company, showcases his entrepreneurial versatility. With a distinguished career spanning across industries and geographies, Mr. Sharma continues to drive impactful change through his leadership in business, social welfare, and sustainability.

Expressing his thoughts on Mr. Sharma’s appointment, Shri Goswami Sushil Ji Maharaj, Founder and Chairman of the organizing committee, stated, “We are honored to welcome Mr. Digant Sharma to our team. His visionary leadership and business acumen will significantly strengthen our efforts in promoting the values of Lord Ram through this grand cultural event.”

Maharishi Bhrigu Pithadhishwar Goswami Sushil Ji Maharaj, the National Convenor of Bhartiya Sarv Dharm Sansad, is a prominent spiritual leader dedicated to promoting peace and harmony through interfaith dialogue. Born on April 28, 1945, in Delhi, he has represented India at global inter-religious conferences in Chicago, London, Spain, Morocco, Indonesia, Bahrain, and at the United Nations Assembly in New York. His efforts in fostering interfaith understanding were recognized when he was appointed to the Global Peace Leaders' Conference in South Korea and awarded the prestigious 'Messenger of Peace' title. An accomplished director, choreographer, and composer, Guruji has been involved in directing national and international cultural programs and has held positions on various government bodies, including the Film Censor Board and Sahitya Kala Parishad, Delhi. For over 55 years, he has worked to spread the message of Shri Ram through Ramleela performances. Under his guidance, the Bhartiya Sarv Dharm Sansad will soon organize an International Inter-Religious Peace Conference in India, continuing the legacy of Swami Vivekananda's world awakening.

Echoing these sentiments, Shri Maninder Jain, Executive Chairman, remarked, “Mr. Sharma’s diversified experience and deep-rooted commitment to social causes make him the ideal candidate to lead our sponsorship and CSR initiatives. We look forward to achieving great milestones together under his guidance.”

Manindra Kumar Jain, born on May 11, 1954, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, is a distinguished engineer and social worker. A B.Sc. Engineering graduate from Aligarh Muslim University and a member of the Society of Engineers, London, he has established a successful business empire through M.K. Group, which spans malls, petrol pumps, real estate, construction, and international trade. With strong family ties, his wife Mrs. Alka Jain is a social worker and singer, while his son Uddipt Mani Jain is an engineering graduate from the U.S.A. He is deeply involved in social and religious activities, holding leadership positions in organizations such as Shree Digambar Jain Mahasamiti, Jain International Organization (JIO), and numerous other cultural and charitable trusts. His contributions have earned him many prestigious awards, including Jain Ratna, Mahatma Gandhi Sadbhav Ekta Samman, and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Samman.

This inaugural Ram Leela in Ayodhya Dhaam promises to be a landmark event, drawing inspiration from the timeless virtues of Lord Ram and celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage.

