Digant Sharma, CA Mahendra Turakhia signs Rs 341 crore deal to feed 1.2M children daily with Annamrita Foundation

India
Shri Sanjay Tikku is the Vice-Chairman, Trustee, and program director of the Jharkhand mid-day meal program under Annamrita Foundation (ISKCON Food Relief Foundation).
In a landmark initiative aimed at combating child hunger, Digant Sharma and CA Mahendra Turakhia have signed a Rs 341 crore contract with Shri Sanjay Tikku, Vice Chairman of Annamrita Foundation (ISKCON Food Relief Foundation) at Sri Sri Radha Parthasarathi, Iskcon Temple Rd, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash, New Delhi - 110065, to raise funds to feed 1.2 million children daily across India. This monumental effort will significantly impact child nutrition and education, fostering a brighter future for millions.
The initiative will cover the following cities, with specific funding allocated to each:
Delhi
Chhtrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad)
Kolkata
Puttur, Andhra Pradesh
Jalna, Maharashtra
Pimpri, Pune
Chaibasa, Jharkhand
Nagpur
Tumsar
Lohardaga, Jharkhand
Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
Mahul, Mumbai
Tirupati
Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh
Kurukshetra
Faridabad
Palwal
Gurugram
Saraikela, Jharkhand
Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh
Korba, Chhattisgarh
Ranchi
Ghatshila, Jharkhand
Grand Total: ₹3,41,49,24,000.00
In words: Rupees Three hundred forty one crore forty nine lakh twenty four thousand only.
The Undertrial Welfare Association, Bharat Taxpayers' Welfare Platform Foundation, and Chamber of Indian Charitable Trusts will use their network across India and Worldwide in raising funds for their ongoing projects and expanding their reach across India. Their ambitious goal is to increase the number of daily meals served to 12 million by 2026. This initiative will extend to new states, ensuring that children and underprivileged individuals receive nutritious meals regularly.
Future States by 2026:
Jharkhand
About Digant Sharma: Digant Sharma is a dynamic leader actively involved in numerous projects aimed at social welfare, economic development, and technological advancement. He currently holds the following positions:
About CA Mahendra Turakhia: CA Mahendra Turakhia, a seasoned Chartered Accountant practicing since 1975, holds a wealth of expertise in domestic and international tax management, company law, FEMA, estate and succession planning, and asset protection. He has an extensive background in accounts, audits, foreign collaboration, management consultancy, and legal drafting. He is actively connected with over 20 social organizations in various capacities and provides free advice in multiple fields to these organizations and the broader society.
About Shri Sanjay Tikku: Shri Sanjay Tikku is the Vice-Chairman, Trustee, and program director of the Jharkhand mid-day meal program under Annamrita Foundation (ISKCON Food Relief Foundation). He is dedicated to opening centralized kitchens across major areas of Jharkhand to combat malnutrition, aiming to reach children in every corner of the state.
Email - im@digantsharma.com
Website - https://annamrita.org/, https://utwa.in/
(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)