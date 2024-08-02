Twitter
Delhi: Three die, many feared trapped after building collapse in Jahangirpur

Meet Indian astronauts Shubhanshu Shukla, Prashanth Nair who are selected for NASA-ISRO mission to space station

'Mercifully, you didn't fine water...': Delhi HC raps MCD, police in IAS coaching centre deaths probe

14 inmates including 8 females and 6 males 'mysteriously' die in July at Delhi shelter home

CSK legend MS Dhoni finally breaks silence on his IPL future

Digant Sharma, CA Mahendra Turakhia signs Rs 341 crore deal to feed 1.2M children daily with Annamrita Foundation

Shri Sanjay Tikku is the Vice-Chairman, Trustee, and program director of the Jharkhand mid-day meal program under Annamrita Foundation (ISKCON Food Relief Foundation).

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 07:20 PM IST

Digant Sharma, CA Mahendra Turakhia signs Rs 341 crore deal to feed 1.2M children daily with Annamrita Foundation
    In a landmark initiative aimed at combating child hunger, Digant Sharma and CA Mahendra Turakhia have signed a Rs 341 crore contract with Shri Sanjay Tikku, Vice Chairman of Annamrita Foundation (ISKCON Food Relief Foundation) at Sri Sri Radha Parthasarathi, Iskcon Temple Rd, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash, New Delhi - 110065, to raise funds to feed 1.2 million children daily across India. This monumental effort will significantly impact child nutrition and education, fostering a brighter future for millions.

    The initiative will cover the following cities, with specific funding allocated to each:

    1. Delhi

    2. Chhtrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad)

    3. Kolkata

    4. Puttur, Andhra Pradesh

    5. Jalna, Maharashtra

    6. Pimpri, Pune

    7. Chaibasa, Jharkhand

    8. Nagpur

    9. Tumsar

    10. Lohardaga, Jharkhand

    11. Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

    12. Mahul, Mumbai

    13. Tirupati

    14. Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

    15. Kurukshetra

    16. Faridabad

    17. Palwal

    18. Gurugram

    19. Saraikela, Jharkhand

    20. Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh

    21. Korba, Chhattisgarh

    22. Ranchi

    23. Ghatshila, Jharkhand

    Grand Total: ₹3,41,49,24,000.00
    In words: Rupees Three hundred forty one crore forty nine lakh twenty four thousand only.

    The Undertrial Welfare Association, Bharat Taxpayers' Welfare Platform Foundation, and Chamber of Indian Charitable Trusts will use their network across India and Worldwide in raising funds for their ongoing projects and expanding their reach across India. Their ambitious goal is to increase the number of daily meals served to 12 million by 2026. This initiative will extend to new states, ensuring that children and underprivileged individuals receive nutritious meals regularly.

    Future States by 2026:

    Jharkhand

    • Uttarakhand
    • Uttar Pradesh
    • Bihar
    • Assam
    • Kerala
    • Tamil Nadu
    • West Bengal
    • Gujarat
    • Madhya Pradesh
    • Maharashtra
    • Rajasthan
    • Puducherry
    • Odisha

    About Digant Sharma: Digant Sharma is a dynamic leader actively involved in numerous projects aimed at social welfare, economic development, and technological advancement. He currently holds the following positions:

    • Chairman – Torus Innotech Private Limited (Agri-Tech Company) servicing 100000 farmers across Maharashtra and Telangana in India
    • CSR Fund Raising and IT Cell – Jyotirmath
    • Founder and President – Undertrial Welfare Association.
    • Chairman – Intellipetrol Oil And Gas Pvt Ltd. (Oil and Gas Trading)
    • Chairman – Hydrocarbonix Oil And Gas Pvt Ltd. (Oil and Gas Trading)
    • Chairman – Ophi Technologies Pvt Ltd (Landfill Cleaning in Finland and Switzerland).
    • CEO – No1politician.com (Political Consulting).
    • Chairman – Francture Brands Pvt Ltd (Franchise, Brand Expansion, and Digital Media Consulting).
    • Chairman – Adaro Coal Energy Pvt Ltd (Coal Trading Worldwide).
    • Director – Sobhagya Yog Sadhna Pvt Ltd and Sobhagya Yog Sadhna Foundation (Yoga and Fitness in India and Germany).
    • Director – Lash Entertainment Private Limited (Sanatan Dharma Game Development in Abu Dhabi and India).
    • Director – Bharat Taxpayer Welfare Platform Foundation
    • Founder and CEO – Small Retailer IPO.
    • Director – Chambers of Indian Charitable Trust

    About CA Mahendra Turakhia: CA Mahendra Turakhia, a seasoned Chartered Accountant practicing since 1975, holds a wealth of expertise in domestic and international tax management, company law, FEMA, estate and succession planning, and asset protection. He has an extensive background in accounts, audits, foreign collaboration, management consultancy, and legal drafting. He is actively connected with over 20 social organizations in various capacities and provides free advice in multiple fields to these organizations and the broader society.

    • Founder and President – Bharat Taxpayers' Welfare Platform Foundation
    • Founder and President – Chamber of Indian Charitable Trusts

    About Shri Sanjay Tikku: Shri Sanjay Tikku is the Vice-Chairman, Trustee, and program director of the Jharkhand mid-day meal program under Annamrita Foundation (ISKCON Food Relief Foundation). He is dedicated to opening centralized kitchens across major areas of Jharkhand to combat malnutrition, aiming to reach children in every corner of the state.

    • This collaborative effort marks a significant step towards ensuring that children across India have access to nutritious meals, thereby improving their health and educational outcomes.
    • For more details, kindly contact -
    • Name - Digant Sharma
    • Mobile - +91-9769999960, +91-9920808363

    Email - im@digantsharma.com

    Website - https://annamrita.org/, https://utwa.in/  

     

     

    (This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

