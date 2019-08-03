'Difficult times for brother Kuldeep': BJP legislator extends 'best wishes' to rape accused MLA expelled from party

Days after Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping a girl and then trying to kill her, was expelled from the BJP, a party legislator came out in his support expressing his "best wishes" for the "brother who is going through difficult times."

Sengar, a four-time legislator from Bangarmau in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, was expelled from the party after national outrage over an alleged attack on the family of a girl he is accused of raping. The car in which the rape survivor, her two aunts and the lawyer were travelling met with an accident near Raebareli. While the girl and her lawyer survived and are undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital, her two aunts died.

At a panchayat meeting Unnao on Friday, Hardoi MLA Ashish Singh 'Ashu' expressed his sympathies for Sengar.

#WATCH: Ashish Singh, BJP MLA from Bilgram-Mallanwan says, "kathinaion se guzar rahe hain hum sab ke bhai aadarniya Kuldeep Sengar ji. Samay ka kaalchakra kaha jaega, phir bhi hum sabki shubhkamnaein hain jitni kathianein hain us se ladkar wo apka netritv karne pahuchenge" (02.8) pic.twitter.com/02TLhBai9Y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2019

"Our brother Kuldeep Singh could not be here among us today as he is going through difficult times. Our best wishes are with him. We hope that he will overcome the bad times, fight through it and come out of it and be with all of you to lead you," the Hardoi MLA is heard saying in now viral video clip. "Wherever we are, our best wishes are with him."

Sengar is accused of raping the girl at his residence in Unnao district on June 4, 2017 when she approached the MLA for a job. The girl alleged that Sengar and her associates gang-raped her while an aide stood guard outside the legislator's residence.

The incident came to light after the victim and members of her family tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home. On April 9, the victim’s father died in police custody, with the postmortem report indicating foul play involved.

On July 27, when the girl and her family was going to meet her uncle at Rae Bareli jail, their car was hit by a truck which had its number plate wiped with black ink. The family alleged that it was not an accident but attempt to kill her at the behest of Sengar. After massive outrage, the UP government handed over the case to the CBI.

The victim and her family had earlier written to the Chief Justice of India, Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, UP Chief Secretary and UP DGP, stating that they received threats from the kin of accused Sengar to ‘settle’ the case, failing which, they would be implicated in false cases.

The Supreme Court has transferred all the related cases to a Delhi court from Lucknow.