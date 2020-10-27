Diesel locomotives to soon become thing of the past

For the last ten years modernisation has been the centre of focus for the Indian Railways. From laying of new tracks to revamping railway stations to running new semi-high speed trains, there has been a multifold development in this sector.

And keeping in line with its plan of modernisation, the India Railways has decided to phase out the entire fleet of about 2,700 diesel locomotives in the next 5 years. This means the Railways will shift completely to electric engines.

The railway ministry in a letter to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has shared the roadmap.

The move will not only help reduce pollution but the Railways according to an estimate will save a whopping Rs 2,000 crore annually.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal hopes to achieve the target of complete electrification by December 2022.

According to the roadmap handed by the Railways to the CPCB, diesel engines will be replaced in a phased manner. The letter says that between 2020-21 the railways will replace 970 diesel engines with electric ones, while this number between 2021-22 will be 360.

The Railways will phase out 365 more diesel locomotives between 2022-23, while the number will increase to 505 between 2023-24. Lastly, 495 diesel engines will be replaced by electric engines between 2024-25.

Altogether the Railways will replace about 2700 diesel locomotives with electric engines in broad gauge routes.

The Railways in the last few years has been focusing very hard on clean and green energy. This move will give an impetus to their effort.