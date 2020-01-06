Didn't see any 'tukde tukde' gang when I studied in JNU: S Jaishankar

Jaishankar holds a Ph.D. in International Relations from JNU, where he specialised in nuclear diplomacy.

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Monday pitched in on the controversy surrounding violent clashes on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), his alma mater. Having been a former student of JNU, Jaishankar said that he did not witness any 'tukde tukde' gang on the university campus during the time when he was a student there.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar was speaking at an event in Delhi where he commented on the JNU violence issue, on being asked about it. "I can certainly tell you, when I studied in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), we didn't see any 'tukde tukde' gang there," said EAM Jaishankar.

#WATCH "I can certainly tell you, when I studied in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), we didn't see any 'tukde tukde' gang there," EAM Dr S Jaishankar at an event in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/9IgIZKQolx — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

He also spoke on a wide range of issues, from the diplomatic situation with China to tackling terrorism in the country.

"No country has actually been a victim of terrorism in a way in which we have. Because of that it's vital that we should never ever allow terrorism to be normalised. The perpetrator of terrorism will try to normalise terrorism," the Union Minister said.

S Jaishankar holds an MA in Political Science and an M.Phil and Ph.D. in International Relations from JNU, where he specialised in nuclear diplomacy.

A mob wearing masks, armed with lathis and stones attacked students and teachers protesting against the hostel fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday.

Several students have been injured in the attack including Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh.

Terrified students sent SOS messages to friends, teachers, and media personnel, accusing the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of the attack.