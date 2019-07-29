'Didi ke bolo': TMC launches helpline, announces massive outreach programme

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a mega outreach plan to increase grassroot connect of the party. The decision to undertake 'modernisation' of TMC comes soon after Prashant Kishor was roped in to device election strategy. The Trinamool Congress was jolted by BJP in the last Lok Sabha elections and its seats were reduced from 34 to 22. Bengal CM however said that this is not an election campaign but a campaign to reach out to common people.

Mamata Banerjee in a public meeting with all TMC MLAs in Kolkata said that the aim is to kickstart a campaign to establish contact with the citizens, especially on the grassroots level. Mamata Banerjee said that they are also launching a website and phone number where common people facing any grievance can contact them and share their details. A website called www.didikebolo.com has been launched for the purpose.

TMC supremo and Bengal CM also said that over the next 100 days, the representatives of TMC will establish contacts in over 10,000 villages and spend a night with the local families there.

Further highlighting the aim behind the campaign, Mamata said, "We want to give Citizens a voice. We have also started a grievance cell at CMO". Mamata said that the party will decide on who will go where and for how long. in a move closely resembling that of Amit Shah's playbook, Mamata said that TMC leaders will eat at the block level leader’s house. Bengal CM expressed hope that, block-level connect will be strengthened through this campaign. On being asked whether the party will be overhauled, she says this is 'Modernisation of Trinamool Congress'.

Contrary to rumours, Mamata Banerjee said that they will not opt for whole timers in TMC as 'they are not a rich party like BJP'.