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Did your phone beeped with loud vibrations? Government test nationwide emergency alert system; here's what it means

The government of India conducted a nation-wide cell broadcast test, with an emergency alert sent to multiple mobile phone users on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 02, 2026, 01:11 PM IST

Did your phone beeped with loud vibrations? Government test nationwide emergency alert system; here's what it means
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The government of India conducted a nation-wide cell broadcast test, with an emergency alert sent to multiple mobile phones users on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The users heard a loud beep, with mobiles vibratingly rapidly. The beep created a panic among people, however the text clarified that this was a just 'test message' and no action was required.

The 'Emergency severe alert' message written in English and Hindi, read 'India, launches Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology, for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens. Alert citizens, safe nation. No action is required by the public upon receipt of this message. This is a test message. - ! Government of India.'

However, few Apple iPhone users in India didn’t get the alert. As per Apple’s support page, users can receive Test Emergency Alerts in the United States if the feature is enabled by users.

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What does it mean? 

The alert was sent by government of India to test the system which allows authorities to send real-time emergency alerts during natural disasters such as flash floods, earthquakes, and tsunamis, and urged citizens to ignore it. The system was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah alongside Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on May 2, 2026. The text was sent through a platform called SACHET, which stands for the Integrated Alert System. SACHET was developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics, known as C-DOT, the premier research and development centre of the Department of Telecommunications. It is based on the Common Alerting Protocol recommended by the International Telecommunication Union. It is currently operational across all 36 states and union territories of India. 

As per PTI report, the alert text is part of the pan-India rollout and the launch of the Cell Broadcast (CB) facility. The nationwide testing and trials are currently being conducted to assess the system's performance and reliability prior to its formal inauguration and dedication to the nation. The public may receive test messages in English, Hindi and regional languages on their mobile devices.

Earlier in February, smartphone users received a “Test Alert” alert on their mobile phones accompanied by a sharp beep tone. The notification stated that it was a test cell broadcast message sent by the National Disaster Management Authority. The message read, “This is a TEST Cell Broadcast message sent by the National Disaster Management Authority in coordination with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, as part of testing the Cell Broadcast solution for disseminating alerts."

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