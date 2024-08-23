Did you know this Oscar-winning Indian song was shot outside palace where Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosted PM Modi

The iconic song 'Naatu Naatu' from the movie RRR was shot at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official residence, months before the war broke out in the region.

Remember the 'RRR' movie song 'Naatu Nattu' song which was awarded the Best Original Song—Motion Picture at Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars and at Golden Globes 2023. Great dancers Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr. performed the song, showcasing their incredible moves. The iconic song was shot at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official residence, months before the war broke out in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met today at Kyiv's Mariinskyi Palace. Constructed between 1747 and 1755 for Empress Elizabeth of Russia, daughter of Peter I The Great and Catherine I, the palace is celebrated for its historical and architectural significance.

With a long history, Kyiv, Ukraine's Mariinsky Palace is a breathtaking architectural marvel. Its baroque magnificence, created in the 18th century by the great architect Bartolomeo Rastrelli, reflects the opulence of the time. The palace is currently the official residence of the President of Ukraine, having originally been constructed to host the Russian imperial family.

Mariinsky Palace, a vibrant center for state events and ceremonies and a symbol of Ukrainian cultural heritage, embodies the grace of its history as well as the importance of its present role.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit marks the first time an Indian leader has traveled to Ukraine since the two nations established diplomatic relations in 1992. This seven-hour journey takes place amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as Kyiv launches a new offensive into Russian territory.