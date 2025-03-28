In the same interaction, Irani, 49, talked about the various odd jobs she took up at a young age. "When I was 17 years old, in Janpath, I sold cosmetics on the street for Rs 200 a day. When I was 18 years old, I joined a courier company."

Smriti Irani -- a prominent face of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Union Minister -- revealed in a recent interaction that she once worked at a McDonald's outlet where she mopped floors and did the dishes.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit 2025, Irani shared that she was paid Rs 1,800 a month for that job.

"I went to the first McDonald's that had opened and I used to sweep floors there and wash the dishes for Rs 1,800 a month," she said, adding the stint came after being a finalist at the Miss India pageant.

Irani further disclosed that she had to borrow money when she participated in Miss India pageant at the age of 22. "But, after being a Miss India finalist, I had no job," she said.

Irani also said that she never wanted to be a fashion model as she did not want to be known for her physicality.

Irani -- a Member of Parliament from 2011 to 2024 -- has previously led several ministries in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, including the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Minority affairs.