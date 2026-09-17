Did world leaders fall sick after BRICS Summit in India? MEA responds

MEA has dismissed reports claiming BRICS leaders fell ill after the New Delhi summit as ‘fake’ and ‘malicious’. Here’s what the ministry said.

Several reports surfaced online claiming that world leaders who attended the BRICS Summit in India fell ill, including reports about South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s health. There were also unverified reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping had left the BRICS Summit early due to medical reasons and returned to China on a special aircraft. The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday called the reports 'fake' and 'malicious'.

MEA responds to 'fake' claims

The ministry’s fact-checking unit issued a warning against unverified posts circulating on social media platforms. “Fake Alert!!! We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms!” the MEA said in a post on X.

The clarification comes as the South African President said Ramaphosa had withdrawn from public engagements after returning from the summit on Monday. The 73-year-old president was advised by doctors to rest and recover due to ill health. Also, unverified online posts claimed that Xi Jinping had suffered a stroke or fainted. The claims originated from speculative social media posts after Xi skipped a summit dinner. However, official sources and people familiar with the event clarified that the Chinese president simply chose to rest after a long day of diplomatic engagements.

About BRICS Summit 2026

The 18th BRICS Summit was held in New Delhi on September 12–13, 2026, under India’s fourth chairship, with the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The summit saw leaders and delegations from all 11 BRICS member countries-Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates —Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates—alongside representatives from key partner countries and international bodies like the UN, WHO, and WTO.

Key outcomes included the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, calls for reforms in the UN Security Council, WTO and global financial institutions, stronger cooperation on cross-border payments and local currencies, renewed commitments to counter-terrorism, and collaboration in areas such as AI, startups and digital public infrastructure.