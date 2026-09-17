FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Did world leaders fall sick after BRICS Summit in India? MEA responds

Did world leaders fall sick after BRICS Summit in India? MEA responds

Lionel Messi lifts 49th career trophy: 100th Inter Miami goal brings Campeones Cup glory

Messi lifts 49th career trophy: 100th Inter Miami goal brings Campeones Cup

Ghaziabad school van crashes through tree, falls 5 feet onto service lane: Watch

Ghaziabad school van crashes through tree, falls 5 feet onto service lane: Watch

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Did world leaders fall sick after BRICS Summit in India? MEA responds

MEA has dismissed reports claiming BRICS leaders fell ill after the New Delhi summit as ‘fake’ and ‘malicious’. Here’s what the ministry said.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 03:06 PM IST

Did world leaders fall sick after BRICS Summit in India? MEA responds
Did world leaders fall sick after BRICS Summit in India? MEA responds
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Several reports surfaced online claiming that world leaders who attended the BRICS Summit in India fell ill, including reports about South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s health. There were also unverified reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping had left the BRICS Summit early due to medical reasons and returned to China on a special aircraft. The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday called the reports 'fake' and 'malicious'. 

MEA responds to 'fake' claims

The ministry’s fact-checking unit issued a warning against unverified posts circulating on social media platforms. “Fake Alert!!! We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms!” the MEA said in a post on X.

The clarification comes as the South African President said Ramaphosa had withdrawn from public engagements after returning from the summit on Monday. The 73-year-old president was advised by doctors to rest and recover due to ill health. Also, unverified online posts claimed that Xi Jinping had suffered a stroke or fainted. The claims originated from speculative social media posts after Xi skipped a summit dinner. However, official sources and people familiar with the event clarified that the Chinese president simply chose to rest after a long day of diplomatic engagements.

About BRICS Summit 2026

The 18th BRICS Summit was held in New Delhi on September 12–13, 2026, under India’s fourth chairship, with the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The summit saw leaders and delegations from all 11 BRICS member countries-Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates  —Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates—alongside representatives from key partner countries and international bodies like the UN, WHO, and WTO. 

Key outcomes included the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, calls for reforms in the UN Security Council, WTO and global financial institutions, stronger cooperation on cross-border payments and local currencies, renewed commitments to counter-terrorism, and collaboration in areas such as AI, startups and digital public infrastructure.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
AFG vs IND 3rd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally get his chance as India look to test bench strength?
AFG vs IND 3rd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally get his chance
Did world leaders fall sick after BRICS Summit in India? MEA responds
Did world leaders fall sick after BRICS Summit in India? MEA responds
NSE IPO Opens Today: What Rs 4.42 lakh crore valuation mean for investors and what are the risks?
NSE IPO opens today: What Rs 4.42 lakh crore valuation mean, what are risks
India cut Russian oil imports, Trump's 100% tariff threat still looms: How will it hit GDP, exports
India's oil gamble and Trump's tariff threat: How much damage could GDP suffer?
‘UPI tax proposal was not discussed’: Congress MPs deny backing MDR in House panel
‘UPI tax proposal was not discussed’: Congress MPs deny backing MDR
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement