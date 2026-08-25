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Did UP woman die due to loud DJ sound, vibrations? Did music system mounted on tractor-trolley cause chest pain?

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Did UP woman die due to loud DJ sound, vibrations? Did music system mounted on tractor-trolley cause chest pain?

A 60-year-old UP woman died of chest pain while going to a temple in Bareilly, with her family blaming loud DJ music.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 03:01 PM IST

Did UP woman die due to loud DJ sound, vibrations? Did music system mounted on tractor-trolley cause chest pain?
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A 60-year-old woman died after suffering chest pain while going to a temple in Uttar Pradesh. Her death has been attributed by her relatives to loud DJ music. The event occurred on Monday in the Bareilly district's Maholiya village in the Aliganj area. Kamla Devi has been recognised as the dead.

What happened near the temple

Police and relatives claim that Kamla Devi and her daughter-in-law Nanu were walking to the Gauri Shankar temple for Jalabhishek. A tractor-trolley with a powerful DJ system was driving by the temple around 400-450 meters away, playing loud music. According to family member Dorilal, Kamla Devi gripped her chest and sat down on the road as the tractor went by. After that, she didn't get up. He claimed that she died as a result of the chest pain caused by the loud sound and its powerful vibrations. Kamla Devi had a history of high blood pressure and was sensitive to loud noises, according to her relatives. The event happened as they were transporting her to the temple.

Also read: Modi-Xi Jinping meeting after 7 years: Will China offer India a big trade deal despite border tensions?

Police statement and last rites

On Tuesday, the police were notified of the situation. Officer of the Circle (Aonla), Hemant Upadhyay, said the woman experienced chest trouble while travelling to the temple. According to him, the family declined to have a post-mortem examination performed. After the incident, they brought the body home. On Tuesday, her final ceremonies were carried out.

Police said that because the family did not consent, no post-mortem was performed. Therefore, it was impossible to determine the precise medical cause of death. Officials stated that if the family submits a formal written complaint against the DJ system, action will be taken. The police are investigating the situation.

 

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