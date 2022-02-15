Did the winter season in India end on February 14? Think again

This year has witnessed the longest winter season in recent years. We are at the middle of February month, and still the weather seems to be quite cold. Cold wave and strong winds have made life difficult for north-west states of the country for some time now.

Due to continuous Western Disturbances, rains added to the winter chills. But in the last couple of days most of the areas of North India are getting more sunshine leading to continuous rise in temperatures. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather conditions are going to be better in the entire country. The minimum temperature will also see a rise.

However, due to a fresh Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of rain and snowfall at isolated places over the Himalayan states. In the same time, there is a possibility of a gradual increase in the temperature in the plains of North India. According to IMD, another Western Disturbance will come between February 17 to February 20, which can affect Northwest India.

Pleasant weather forecast

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in most parts of the country will be pleasant. For the next two days, the temperature will increase by 2 to 4 degrees in North-West India and Central India. After that the temperature will remain constant.

In the Eastern part too the weather is expected to be pleasant for the next two days. There is a possibility of cold wave only in some areas of Odisha. The effect of Western Disturbance will be seen only in some areas of Western Himalayas.

Rain predictions

According to the India Meteorological Department, north-easterly winds are blowing in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, due to which there is a possibility of rain for the next three to four days. Apart from South Tamil Nadu, there is a possibility of rain in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

There is also a possibility of rain in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the next five days. The effect of Western Disturbance will be seen on the Himalayan states. According to IMD, there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till February 16 due to the effect of Western Disturbance.

Snow predictions

IMD has predicted that there is a possibility of snowfall in many places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between February 15 to February 16. Due to Western Disturbance between February 17 to February 20, there is a possibility of light rain and snowfall in the western Himalayan regions.

On the other hand, there is a possibility of scattered rain in the plains of Northwest India.

Rain in Delhi from February 20

The weather pattern is likely to change in the national capital Delhi and its surroundings from February 19. According to Skymetweather, there may be partly cloudy sky on February 19 and rain may also occur between February 20 and 22.

There is also a possibility of a decrease in the minimum temperature during this period. On February 22, along with rain, there is a possibility of hailstorm in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal.