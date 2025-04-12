INDIA
26/11 Mumbai attack plotter Tahawwur Rana met a mysterious man in Dubai. That man knew about the impending attack. The National Investigative Agency (NIA) is probing the identity and role of this man.
Did 26/11 Mumbai terror attack kingpin Tahawwur Rana meet a man in Dubai, who knew about the attack much before it took place? Was he an agent of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI? These and many other questions may be answered now when Rana is investigated further by the NIA. The 26/11 Mumbai attack has been extradited to India recently, though the process was started way back in 2009. US President Donald Trump announced his intention of sending Tahawwur Rana to India in February, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country, a month after the new president took over.
According to the records shared by US investigative agencies with Indian authorities, Rana met a mysterious man in Dubai. That man knew about the impending attack. The National Investigative Agency is probing the identity and role of this man. It is also investigating the role of another 26/11 attack accused, David Headley. Born in Pakistan as Dawood Gilani, he had warned Rana in 2008 not to travel to India. He hinted at the imminent terrorist operations.
According to the NIA, he also arranged to introduce Rana to a co-conspirator in Dubai who confirmed that the Mumbai attack was imminent. The agency is investigating whether the man in Dubai was an agent of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Pakistan's military intelligence agency. It will also probe his possible link to a senior figure within the Pakistani Army, or a leader of a designated terror group operating from Pakistan.
The NIA may have a hard nut to crack as the man; identity has been kept under wraps even within elite counter-terror networks. Reports suggest, Rana may have referred to him in earlier questioning by US authorities, who have handed over their classified reports to India.
If reports are to be believed, Headley had reportedly informed Rana about Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) plan to send him to India to conduct reconnaissance under the guise of working for Rana's immigration consultancy firm. Headley said that Rana's immigration business would be a suitable front to mask the activities. Rana visited several Indian cities with his wife, Samraz Rana Akhtar between November 13 and 21, 2008. The couple visited Hapur and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.
Ten members of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba, carried out 12 shooting and bombing attacks over four days across Mumbai. The mayhem began on Wednesday, November 26, and lasted until Saturday, November 29, 2008. A total of 175 people died, including nine of the attackers, and more than 300 people were injured.
Did Tahawwur Rana meet Pakistan's ISI agent in Dubai before 26/11 Mumbai attack? Who was MYSTERIOUS man?
Meet Edward, Alia Bhatt's favourite prince, clicked by princess Raha
Japan shows the way, India to follow suit? World's first 3D printed railway station gets made in flat 6 hours
Old Mughal document details on pilgrims' benefits in Allahabad: Those who come for holy dip in river Ganga...
Amitabh Bachchan had filed for bankruptcy, had four big flops in five years but then released...and changed his fate forever, not KBC, Mohabbatein
PSL's Multan Sultans captain Rizwan isn't happy about trolling over bad English, says 'I am proud of one thing and that is...'
This Amitabh Bachchan film was expected to be his comeback project, was India's most expensive film of the year, turned out to be box office bomb
China has built world's highest bridge, 200m taller than Eiffel Tower, it cost Rs 2200 crore; what purpose would it serve?
PSL takes strict action as Diamond Pick star for Peshawar Zalmi leaves for Mumbai Indians in IPL, he is...
Ruturaj Gaikwad out of squad after injury, MS Dhoni is the new CSK captain but why is Ruturaj playing football!
Bazooka X review: Mammootty film has 'nothing new to offer' with 'one of his worst performances', say netizens
Bad news for Pakistan: First it was Kane Williamson, now it's Alex Carey, international stars are ditching PSL
Former CJI DY Chandrachud struggles to find suitable house in Delhi for specially abled daughters ahead of April 30 deadline
Meet man who scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains with rank 14, then cleared JEE Advanced with rank 2, later went to Berkeley for…
Amitabh Bachchan scolded Aishwarya Rai playfully and said 'stop behaving like Aaradhya' at an event, she said 'but everyone knows...'
Bill Gates giving less than 1% of his humongous wealth to his kids, here's how 'Nepo Baby' Phoebe Gates reacts
Janhvi Kapoor gets Lamborghini in gift from Ananya Birla, here's how much it costs
Shatrughan Sinha rejected sweets sent by Amitabh Bachchan after Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai wedding, reason will make you think
Farah Khan teases her cook Dilip's high salary after his hilarious demand for pay raise: 'Iski pagaar bataungi toh...'
Kamal Hassan meets Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas in San Francisco and discussed AI in filmmaking, how will it change the industry
Mukesh Ambani's iconic Rs 1500 crore Mumbai house Antilia: What was there earlier?
Good news for Mukesh Ambani as JioHotstar surpasses 200 million subscribers, becomes world's third-largest...
Anant Ambani, Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son, lost 108kg in just 18 months but the weight came back, here's what went wrong
India’s first batch of 40 'Purple officers' complete training in Tamil Nadu, here's all you need to know about them
Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar film sees huge 50% drop after strong opening, earns just Rs...
Delhi Metro changes last train timings on all lines for IPL matches; Check new timings here
Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar double down on US after Donald Trump's 90-day tariffs pause: 'We never negotiate at gunpoint'
Vivek Agnihotri decodes why Bollywood is failing, points out filmmakers for 'playing safe': 'Hum gulaam bante ja rahe hai' | Exclusive
Meet woman who studied Economics in London, cleared UPSC exam on 3rd attempt, later married another IAS officer, her AIR was...
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch SRH vs PBKS match 27 live on TV, online?
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Top 50 wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes and images to share
Pink Moon 2025: Check date, time and where to watch this 'Micromoon' from India?
Meet man who sold detergent powder door-to-door on bicycle, later built his own company worth Rs 700000000
Jaat box office collection day 2: Despite working Friday, Sunny Deol-starrer shows little drop, earns Rs 16 crores
'King toh pitch pe sota milega': Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi players trolled for biryani feast ahead of PSL opener
Masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance's Campa ropes in THIS south Indian star amid ongoing IPL season
'Weakest link in team, retire now': Fans react after MS Dhoni falls cheaply again in CSK vs KKR clash, register their lowest score at Chepauk
Anant Ambani once shared how Radhika Merchant dealt with his long work hours: 'She complains a lot....'
IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s return as captain ends in heartbreak as KKR beat CSK by 8 wickets at Chepauk
Watch: Rohit Sharma yells 'abey mera kya le raha hai' as Mumbai Indians stars caught in Delhi dust storm
Isha Ambani joins FIVB Board as gender-in-minority member, Louise Bawden named athlete representative for Olympic cycle
Celebrity MasterChef grand finale: Gaurav Khanna wins the season, walks away with trophy and Rs 20 lakh; Nikki Tamboli becomes 1st runner-up
Karan Kundrra loses cool, denies reports of engagement with Tejasswi Prakash in Dubai: 'Abhi thoda zyada ho raha hai'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk suffers Rs 10.1 lakh crore loss in 2025, tops list of biggest billionaire losses this year, know reason
Gold rate today: Yellow metal hits all-time high of Rs 96540, what's the reason behind it
Meet man, born in an Indian village, one of the richest in UAE, has net worth of over Rs 500000000000
Meet world's richest actor, never gave a blockbuster, but still has net worth of $1.4 billion; he's richer than Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, Shah Rukh
IPL or PSL? Pakistan star pacer Mohammad Amir reveals his preferred league for next year
Delhi-NCR weather: Over 15 flights delayed at IGI airport due to adverse weather conditions, check details here
KL Rahul’s fierce Kantara-inspired celebration after sealing win over RCB goes viral
Reviving ties: BJP, AIADMK set to contest upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls together
LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
NASA offers Rs 25 crore prize but here's what you need to do
Here’s why Saif Ali Khan had to buy Pataudi Palace from Neemrana Hotels despite Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi being the owner
Meet man from a very poor family who slept in rope bed, now rules the steel world, he is...
Viral video: Man’s musical rant on 'khichdi' for dinner hits home
Delhi-NCR weather: Strong, dusty storms brings down temperature from 40 degrees celsius to...
When Shah Rukh Khan broke silence on his affair rumours with Priyanka Chopra: 'She's very close to my heart, and...' | Viral video
Viral video: Virat Kohli upset with Rajat Patidar? RCB star's animated chat with Dinesh Karthik sparks speculation
SBI pays MS Dhoni Rs 60000000 and Abhishek Bachchan Rs 1800000 because of this reason
Meet Delhi's richest man, started business from garage, beat Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani in...
Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance to 'chamak challo' leaves internet drooling
PCB slaps one-year ban on Mumbai Indians star Corbin Bosch for picking IPL over PSL
When Dhirubhai Ambani called India's richest man Mukesh Ambani back mid-MBA from abroad, gave him unconventional ‘teacher of the world’
Tamannaah Bhatia looks sizzling hot in Raid 2 item song Nasha, netizens say 'this is good but Aaj Ki Raat was fire'
Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Puja vidhi, timings, samagri, mantra, rituals and significance
Radhika Madan recalls how late actor Sushant Singh Rajput inspired her to pursue Bollywood dreams: 'Agar Sushant jaa sakta hai toh...'
'Mera ground hai ye': KL Rahul’s fiery celebration after match-winning knock against RCB goes viral
PSL 2025 live streaming and telecast: Full squads, schedule, when and where to watch - All you need to know
Viral video: Man shaves his head to count hair strands, netizens say 'unemployment is real'
PM Modi's old statement from 2011 goes viral after Tahawwur Rana's extradition: 'Raised a new question'
Meet woman who used her father-in-law's idea to build spice empire after her husband lost his job, now has hundreds of...
After 26/11 attacks, Tahawwur Rana told David Coleman Headley, 'Indians deserved it', wanted Pakistan's highest honour for...
'How ridiculous she is': Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar strongly slam General Dyer's granddaughter for her statement on Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Chinese zoo celebrates 8-year-old walrus birthday, fed fish as treat; adorable video goes viral
'He had no...': MS Dhoni's first reaction after replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK captain in IPL 2025
Property dealers build 'farzi' bridge in Bihar to hike land prices, influencer reacts: 'China bhi...'
Neelima Chowdary Mulpuri: Engineering the future of agile through the lens of artificial intelligence
Viral video: Mother buffalo charges at lion pride to save calf; what happens next is heartbreaking
Learn about Acharya Indravarman and Other Famous astrologers in the List of Top 5 Best astrologers in Bengauru
ACME Capital Venture Fund: A Rs 100 crore catalyst for India's startup growth
Sharmin Ali’s new book reveals grit, strategy and resilience behind entrepreneurial success
Akshay Kumar calls Jaya Bachchan 'bewakoof'? Kesari Chapter 2 actor reacts to veteran star's criticism of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha | Watch viral video
'Shah Rukh Khan has injured my soul': Manoj Kumar once filed Rs 100 crore defamation suit against SRK during Om Shanti Om, here's why
Redefining the role of HR: A catalyst for business sustainability and growth - by Shreerang Tarte
Meet man, who did BTech from IIT Delhi, has now secured admission in world's number 1 university, it is..., he is from...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Chahatt Khanna says she was molested by elderly uncle: 'Would make me sit on his...'
Meet man with Rs 146000 crore net worth, never married but 'fathered' 100 children, fled to Dubai due too...
Craftsmanship Meets Affordability: ENGYNE's global fashion vision debuts in India
'At last, after a 100-year wait': SS Rajamouli reacts after Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR gets mention in Oscars new Stunt Design category announcement poster
How smarter training systems keep businesses safe and successful worldwide
'No clear winner': Xi Jinping's first reaction as China hikes tariffs on US goods to 125%
Krrish 4: After SSMB29, Priyanka Chopra to reunite with Hrithik Roshan for his directorial venture
PM Modi in Varanasi: PM vows to make Purvanchal hub of development, says, 'Trying our best to host 2036 Olympics'
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar calls Mangeshkar family a 'gang of looters'; here's why
NOT IIT, IIM, or NIT, graduate student from THIS Indian college bags placement package of Rs 2.5 crore per annum
'Tahawwur Rana helped co-conspirator David Headley obtain Indian visa': Mumbai police official
Viral video: Funeral turns shocking in US as entire family falls into grave, man gets stuck under father's coffin, watch
Viral video: Neetu Kapoor reveals why Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone broke up, says 'there was...'