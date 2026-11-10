Did Sonia Gandhi really have little contact with PM Modi? Congress leader reveals in memoir Belonging

She admits that their ideologies and worldviews are different. “He was fighting for his vision of India, and I for mine: an India against hegemony, an India that stands for inclusiveness, secularism, and social justice. It wasn’t personal,” she writes.

They remained top political opponents for over a decade, clashing on India’s electoral battlefield. Still, in her 544-page memoir, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi says she has had barely any real interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though she notes some common ground with the Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

“To this day, I’ve had practically no real contact with him. We meet at semi-official gatherings-for instance, at the Speaker’s chamber,” she writes in her memoir Belonging, which hits the bookstores on Tuesday. “When he comes face-to-face with me, we greet each other with a formal namaste. This is different from the past, when leaders across party divides would treat one another with cordiality. He tends to look away, avoiding eye contact.”

She admits that their ideologies and worldviews are different. “He was fighting for his vision of India, and I for mine: an India against hegemony, an India that stands for inclusiveness, secularism, and social justice. It wasn’t personal,” she writes.

Still, she sees some common ground.

Common ground between Sonia Gandhi and PM Modi

“There were elements of his discomfort with the ruling elite of our times that I, too, had come to understand well. I often found myself ill at ease in a drawing room in Delhi in the midst of a political discussion-feeling that the opinions expressed were very far removed from the reality of India,’’ she writes, even going so far to acknowledge that, “he had certainly worked his way to power within the RSS from an underprivileged world.”

The 79-year-old Gandhi also blames the prime minister’s harsh comments on Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first PM, on his “conditioning” by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The book — which spans a long arc from her birth in Italy, her life in the UK and meeting her husband, her arrival in India and eventual rise to power — is packed with other intimate details — from how Rajiv Gandhi convinced her hesitant father to allow her to come to India before their wedding and yet declined to attend the ceremony, what former PM Indira Gandhi was like as a mother-in-law, the tragic loss of her first-born child, and her fight against breast cancer and its treatment in Milan.