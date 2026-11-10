FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rain delays toss again in Hamilton, team returns to stadium

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rain delays toss again in Hamilton

IPL 2027: Juhi Chawla backs Lalit Modi, drops big hint on new tournament schedule

IPL 2027: Juhi Chawla backs Lalit Modi

Atlee shares emotional note for wife Priya on their 12th wedding anniversary: 'You turned a boy into a gentleman'

Atlee shares emotional note for wife Priya on their 12th wedding anniversary

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Did Sonia Gandhi really have little contact with PM Modi? Congress leader reveals in memoir Belonging

She admits that their ideologies and worldviews are different. “He was fighting for his vision of India, and I for mine: an India against hegemony, an India that stands for inclusiveness, secularism, and social justice. It wasn’t personal,” she writes.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 08:37 AM IST

Did Sonia Gandhi really have little contact with PM Modi? Congress leader reveals in memoir Belonging
Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

They remained top political opponents for over a decade, clashing on India’s electoral battlefield. Still, in her 544-page memoir, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi says she has had barely any real interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though she notes some common ground with the Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

“To this day, I’ve had practically no real contact with him. We meet at semi-official gatherings-for instance, at the Speaker’s chamber,” she writes in her memoir Belonging, which hits the bookstores on Tuesday. “When he comes face-to-face with me, we greet each other with a formal namaste. This is different from the past, when leaders across party divides would treat one another with cordiality. He tends to look away, avoiding eye contact.”

She admits that their ideologies and worldviews are different. “He was fighting for his vision of India, and I for mine: an India against hegemony, an India that stands for inclusiveness, secularism, and social justice. It wasn’t personal,” she writes.

Still, she sees some common ground.

Common ground between Sonia Gandhi and PM Modi

“There were elements of his discomfort with the ruling elite of our times that I, too, had come to understand well. I often found myself ill at ease in a drawing room in Delhi in the midst of a political discussion-feeling that the opinions expressed were very far removed from the reality of India,’’ she writes, even going so far to acknowledge that, “he had certainly worked his way to power within the RSS from an underprivileged world.”

The 79-year-old Gandhi also blames the prime minister’s harsh comments on Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first PM, on his “conditioning” by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The book — which spans a long arc from her birth in Italy, her life in the UK and meeting her husband, her arrival in India and eventual rise to power — is packed with other intimate details — from how Rajiv Gandhi convinced her hesitant father to allow her to come to India before their wedding and yet declined to attend the ceremony, what former PM Indira Gandhi was like as a mother-in-law, the tragic loss of her first-born child, and her fight against breast cancer and its treatment in Milan.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rain delays toss again in Hamilton, team returns to stadium
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rain delays toss again in Hamilton
IPL 2027: Juhi Chawla backs Lalit Modi, drops big hint on new tournament schedule
IPL 2027: Juhi Chawla backs Lalit Modi
What are Iran’s 'seven conditions' after Trump’s West Asia remark?
What are Iran’s 'seven conditions' after Trump’s West Asia remark?
Did Sonia Gandhi really have little contact with PM Modi? Congress leader reveals in memoir Belonging
Did Sonia Gandhi really have little contact with Modi? Congress leader reveals
Pawan Kalyan, wife Anna Konidala announce divorce
Pawan Kalyan, wife Anna Konidala announce divorce
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement