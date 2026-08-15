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Did Sonia Gandhi object to Vande Mataram? Congress responds to viral video

A viral video from Congress headquarters has sparked a Vande Mataram row, with the BJP accusing Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of disrespecting the national song.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 04:07 PM IST

Did Sonia Gandhi object to Vande Mataram? Congress responds to viral video
BJP targets Congress over disrespecting Vande Mataram. (Screengrab from viral video)
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In a fresh controversy over Vande Mataram, a video from the Congress headquarters has triggered a political row after Sonia Gandhi was seen making gestures to allegedly stop the full version of the national song. Later, Rahul Gandhi was also seen doing the same, triggering a major political row. This incident comes amid a broader political dispute over the Centre's recent decision to give legal protection to Vande Mataram on par with the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

Here's what happened

The controversy began after clips of the Congress Independence Day programme went viral on social media, wherein Sonia Gandhi and the party president Mallikarjun Kharge made hand gestures to stop Vande Mataram.

BJP lashes out at Congress for disrespecting Vande Mataram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seized on the footage and accused the Congress leadership of disrespecting the national song. Calling it an 'ugly moment', BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, ''Today, the country is celebrating Independence Day with a great deal of zeal and enthusiasm... This is the first Independence Day in which our national song Vande Mataram has been sung in full form, uncut, uninterrupted... But at this time, we have seen a very ugly moment when in the head office of the Congress Party, it was seen that their supreme leader, Sonia Gandhi, their super president, Rahul Gandhi, and sitting president, Mallikarjun Kharge, while it was being sung, were not attentive.''

''Rather than they were casually talking to each other, giving remarks to each other, even calling someone. This shows the utter disrespect by the Congress party towards the national song Vande Mataram. This shows that the Congress party has not yet wholeheartedly accepted the full form of Vande Mataram. We strongly condemn this deplorable act by the top leadership of the Congress Party, and we urge an apology from the Congress Party and a clarification from them,'' he added.

Why Vande Mataram row is gaining traction?

The Vande Mataram controversy is gaining momentum amid the central government's recent decision to provide Vande Mataram with legal protection, similar to the national anthem. Opposition parties have been questioning the need for the new law and have raised concerns over the full rendition of the song.

As per the new law, intentionally preventing or disrupting the singing of Vande Mataram, or deliberately disrupting an assembly engaged in its rendition, is a punishable offence.

Congress responds to controversy

Meanwhile, the Congress party dismissed the BJP's claim and maintained that the full version of Vande Mataram was sung at the event. ''There was some movement happening in the background. Apart from that, Sonia Gandhi wanted a chair to be arranged for Kharge because he is an elderly person and had been standing for a long time. During the protest with Rahul Gandhi at the Prime Minister’s residence, his health had also deteriorated, and he had to be taken away midway,'' the Congress said.

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