Did Shashi Tharoor skip Congress meet over Rahul Gandhi snub? Party denies rift, details here

As expected, Shashi Tharoor has indeed skipped the key Congress meeting called by the high command in Delhi to discuss the party's preparations for the Kerala Assembly elections. However, there has been no rift-like situation within the party that prompted Tharoor to skip the meet, clarified a party insider.



Why didn't Shashi Tharoor attend Congress meeting?



If sources are to be believed, Tharoor had sought the high command's permission to skip the meeting to stay in Kerala for the PM's event. According to Congress sources, Tharoor insisted on marking his presence in his constituency, Thiruvananthapuram, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show and a rally on Friday, as reported by India Today.



Tharoor's absence from the meeting had sparked speculations that he was upset with Rahul Gandhi's snub at a Mahapanchayat event in Kochi. According to party insiders, Tharoor had reportedly told close associates that he’s disappointed, saying the incident shows a larger pattern of the party overlooking his contribution.



Shashi Tharoor upset with Rahul Gandhi?



At the Kochi event, it is being claimed that Rahul Gandhi acknowledged several senior leaders by name while on stage but failed to mention Tharoor, despite him being a four-time MP and one of only three CWC members from Kerala. Reports also suggest that Tharoor was discontent over a change in the speaking schedule as he was allegedly told he would be the final speaker before Rahul Gandhi, but several other state leaders were allowed to address the gathering afterwards.



Meanwhile, Tharoor has officially informed the Congress high command that he has no intention of projecting himself as the party's Chief Ministerial candidate in the upcoming Kerala Assembly Election. If reports are to be believed, Tharoor avoided being part of any internal "blame game" should the UDF face setbacks.