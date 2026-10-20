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Did Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka show 'no respect for law'? Here's what court said on extending custody

The SEM, South-West District, said the two had intentionally breached bonds filed on October 11 and immediately committed breach of peace.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 08:14 AM IST

Did Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka show 'no respect for law'? Here's what court said on extending custody
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CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka will continue in judicial custody till October 21 after their sureties were rejected by a Special Executive Magistrate who cited imminent apprehension of a fresh breach of peace.

The SEM, South-West District, said the two had intentionally breached bonds filed on October 11 and immediately committed breach of peace.

The order said their undertaking that they would not repeat the alleged offence "does not inspire confidence."

“Their conduct is not above board; rather, it shows no respect for law and their habitualness in calling protest at de-notified areas,” it stated.

The magistrate further noted that the investigating officer's plea was backed by substantial material raising apprehension of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity.

Why court denied the sureties

The magistrate, after repeated requests from the defence counsel, conducted an inquiry into both sureties and found them unfit.

One failed to explain an apparent discrepancy between the photo on the surety bond and the one on the Aadhaar card. The individual also did not produce any other valid ID and gave answers described in the order as vague and unsatisfactory.

The second surety could not furnish basic details about Das, including his parentage and address, despite standing as his surety.

According to the magistrate, neither surety proved their credibility nor their capacity to control the leaders and ensure their appearance before the SEM. Ensuring their production was a key objective of furnishing surety, the order said.

In the absence of other sureties at that time, Das and Ranka were directed to furnish fresh ones and remanded to judicial custody for another two days.

The lawyers pressed for immediate release of the leaders and assured the magistrate that the alleged offence would not be repeated.

They contended that neither had called for a protest after October 10 and that both had reached Jantar Mantar separately.

The SEM said those arguments did not inspire confidence considering the leaders’ conduct and the material filed by the investigating officer. It ruled that preventive measures continued to be necessary.

What did the defense say?

As no other sureties were available then, Das and Ranka were directed to produce fresh sureties and were sent to judicial custody for two more days.

The defence counsel sought immediate release of the leaders and gave assurance that they would not repeat the alleged offence.

They argued that neither had issued a protest call after October 10 and that both had visited Jantar Mantar individually.

The SEM observed that those submissions did not inspire confidence in light of the leaders’ conduct and the material submitted by the IO. It held that preventive measures were still required.

“Considering the imminent apprehension, past conduct of the respondent and the submissions advanced on both sides, I deem it fit that an opportunity be given to the respondents to file and place on record their submissions in writing within 2 days,” the order said.

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