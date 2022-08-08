Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Did Sanjay Raut write Saamna column slamming Governor from jail? ED to question Shiv Sena MP

The column says that Marathi people erupt whenever someone tried to play with Maharashtra's self-respect and history had shown it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 07:35 AM IST

Did Sanjay Raut write Saamna column slamming Governor from jail? ED to question Shiv Sena MP
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut - File Photo

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna on Sunday published Sanjay Raut’s weekly column Rok Thok, following which ED officials are set to question the incarcerated MP to check whether he wrote the article and passed it out of jail illegally or had no connection with it, reported Times of India. 

The report quoted ED sources saying that Raut cannot wrote columns or articles while in custody, unless he has been granted permission by the court for the same. They said that no such permission has been given to the Sena leader. 

Raut, in his weekly column, has slammed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his remarks that Mumbai will cease to be India’s financial capital if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were excluded. The column says that Marathi people erupt whenever someone tried to play with Maharashtra's self-respect and history had shown it. 

Hitting out at ED, the column writes: “Sugar factories, textile mills and other industries run by Marathi people have been shut down byED and a web of cases cast around Marathi entrepreneurs. The government should talk about this too.”    

Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, was arrested by the ED in this case on August 1 and a local court on Thursday sent him to further custody till August 8.
The ED had earlier told the court that Sanjay Raut and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth over Rs 1 crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project.

In April, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Varsha Raut and two of associates of Sanjay Raut as part of its probe. The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited, at Palghar, Saphale (a town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).

The properties also include a flat in Mumbai suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at the Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said.

Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited was involved in the redevelopment of the chawl, which had 672 tenants living in tenements on 47 acres belonging to the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA), the ED had said earlier.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth clinches bronze medal after defeating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in straight sets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.