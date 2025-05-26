The removal of Tej Pratap from RJD has stirred political debates in Bihar, but BJP claims it is not a political decision

After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav removed his son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party and family matters, BJP has reacted strongly to the matter. According to a Navbharat Times report, BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok claimed that Lalu Yadav already knew everything and this is just a family drama being played out in the name of politics. Ajay Alok said that this is not a political issue and it is a family matter. He added that in RJD, family is the party and the party is the family and decisions are not made by party leaders, but by the family itself.

According to the report, he added that Tej Pratap's strange behaviour was always supported by Lalu Yadav. He stated Lalu used to light the fire and also try to put it out. He always knew what Tej Pratap was doing and even his marriage and later divorce happened under Lalu's direction. He added that removing Tej Pratap now is just a way to distract people from bigger issues.

Ajay Alok also referred to Tej Pratap's ongoing divorce case in court and said that he himself admitted that he has been in a relationship with another woman for 12 years. Still, his marriage with Aishwarya was arranged. Many things cannot be said openly, but one day the truth will come out. The sins will not stay hidden forever.”

BJP leader and MP Sanjay Jaiswal also released a video and called the move of removing Tej Pratap from RJD a political drama.

