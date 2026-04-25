Did Raghav Chadha, 5 other AAP MPs exit before Arvind Kejriwal could intervene? Here's all you need to know

The former Delhi chief minister conveyed to the MPs that if "you have any apprehension, you should resign from your posts and you will be given tickets again in the next term."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reportedly offered a deal to at least five of the six leaders who were considering leaving the party, they would receive tickets in the next term if they chose to stay now, even if they were unhappy.

According to a NDTV report, sources indicate that Kejriwal had summoned these leaders to his residence on Friday evening for a discussion about their concerns. However, the planned meeting did not materialize because the Members of Parliament (MPs) publicly announced their departure from the party on Friday.

Planned meeting at Kejriwal residence fell through as MPs announce exit

The details emerged on the same day the AAP faced a blow after seven of its MPs, among them Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, left the outfit, with Chadha stating that all of them had joined the BJP. He claimed the AAP had moved away from its principles and values. Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahni and Swati Maliwal were the other four MPs who quit the AAP.

The former Delhi chief minister conveyed to the MPs that if "you have any apprehension, you should resign from your posts and you will be given tickets again in the next term," the sources told NDTV.

Kejriwal, however, was unaware that the MPs had already finalized their decision to exit the AAP and join the BJP as early as Thursday morning.

Before Kejriwal’s meeting call went out, the MPs had not coordinated as a group to plan their departure, though each of them had individually opted to leave, sources said.

The initial move by Chadha to organize a collective step came after the AAP named Ashok Kumar Mittal as Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha in his place. It was following this change that Chadha contacted the MPs and held talks, sources said. Mittal, however, also left the AAP.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal shifted to his new residence only Friday after staying for a year at Mittal’s house.

The BJP greeted the MPs warmly as party president Nitin Nabin presented them traditional sweets.