Did Rabindranath Tagore really return Nobel Prize? Debate rekindled after 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature goes to Laszlo Krasznahorkai

After Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins the 2025 Nobel Prize for Literature, debate resurfaces on Rabindranath Tagore’s Nobel and Amitav Ghosh’s nomination.

Did Rabindranath Tagore return his Nobel Prize for Literature to protest against British rule? Did his anthology of poems, 'Gitanjali,' not deserve the prize? Did the British Empire and its monarch, King George V, help Tagore win the Nobel Literature Prize, as he had praised the empire many times and given tacit support? These and many other questions have surfaced after the Nobel Literature Prize, 2025, was awarded to Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai. Indian writer Amitav Ghosh, known for his novels like The Shadow Lines and The Glass Palace, was nominated for the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2025. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb stirred controversy when he said that Rabindranath Tagore had returned his Nobel Prize in Literature in protest against British rule in India. This is not the truth. The truth remains that Tagore returned his knighthood in protest against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, almost six years after he had received the Nobel Prize.

Did King George V help Tagore win Nobel Prize?

However, Rabindranath's Nobel Prize was indeed mired in controversy for other reasons. Marxist essayist Nityapriya Ghosh suggested in 1983 that the Nobel committee's decision to award Tagore the Nobel Literature Prize in 1913 was influenced by political pressure from Prince William, the Swedish crown prince. He said that since Tagore had heaped praise on the British Empire and appreciated it for its work on education and enlightenment in India, British monarch King George V was happy, and he wanted to help him win the prize. Ghosh suggested that King George convinced the Swedish crown prince to bestow the award on Tagore.

However, other researchers and scholars opined that there were some "grey areas" in the events leading up to the 1913 Nobel Prize award. They expressed interest in researching Swedish sources for further clarity. This theory was later rejected. Secondly, it was argued that Gitanjali was a plagiarized version of the Christian literature and Sufi poems. However, this allegation too could not find too many takers. Gitanjali was also accused of being too dark, negative, and pessimistic.

What did Nobel Committee say about Tagore?

Harald Hjarne, Chairman of the Nobel Committee of the Swedish Academy, in his presentation speech on December 10, 1913, said, "In awarding the Nobel Prize in Literature to the Anglo-Indian poet, Rabindranath Tagore, the Academy has found itself in the happy position of being able to accord this recognition to an author who, in conformity with the express wording of Alfred Nobel’s last will and testament, had during the current year, written the finest poems «of an idealistic tendency."

Praising 'Gitanjali,' he said, "Tagore’s Gitanjali: Song Offerings (1912), a collection of religious poems, was the one of his works that especially arrested the attention of the selecting critics. Since last year the book, in a real and full sense, has belonged to English literature, for the author himself, who by education and practice is a poet in his native Indian tongue, has bestowed upon the poems a new dress, alike perfect in form and personally original in inspiration."