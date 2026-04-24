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'Did not want to be part of...': Raghav Chadha reveals real reason behind leaving AAP

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha announced on Friday that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During this announcement, the Chadha told the media the real reason why he distanced himself with the party and its activities.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 05:05 PM IST

'Did not want to be part of...': Raghav Chadha reveals real reason behind leaving AAP
Raghav Chadha quits AAP to join BJP
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AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has quit the party and announced on Friday that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP MP will join the BJP along with several other AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha. During this announcement, the Chadha told the media the real reason why he distanced himself with the party and its activities. 

Raghav Chadha reveals reason behind leaving AAP

Holding a press conference in the Constitution Club in Delhi today, Chadha said, “I am telling you the real reason as to why I distanced myself from party activities. I did not want to be a part of their crimes. I was not eligible for their friendship because I was not a part of their crime.” 

During the PC, Raghav Chadha announced that he and 2/3rd AAP members in the Upper House will merge with the BJP. "We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP," Raghav Chadha said at a press conference, which was also attended by Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal.

Major setback for AAP

This has been seen as a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party as seven of the total party MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal have announced a split in the party. Announcing the decision by the splitting MPs Chadha further said, “There are 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, more than 2/3rd of them are with us in this. They have signed and this morning we submitted the signed letter and documents to the Rajya Sabha Chairman...three of them are here before you. Besides us, there are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal.”

Chadha said that the decision stems from AAP "moving away from its core ideology" and alleged that it is now working for personal benefits. “The AAP, which I nurtured with my blood and sweat, and gave 15 years of my youth to, has deviated from its principles, values and core morals. Now this party does not work in the interest of the nation but for its personal benefits...For the past few years, I could feel that I am the right man in the wrong party. So, today, we announce that I am distancing myself from the AAP and getting close to the public,” he said.

As AAP and BJP have been historic and staunch political rivals, Raghav Chadha's move has not only shocked the party but also challanged AAP's youth appeal. 

AAP's reaction

Soon after Chadha announced the split, AAP's first reaction came from senior party leader Sanjay Singh. He said that Chadha and the other leaders have "betrayed" the party and the people of Punjab. Singh, an AAP MP in the Rajya Sabha, said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party made Chadha an MLA and an MP, but he ended up in the BJP's lap.

AAP vs BJP: A history of political rivalry

From its inception, AAP positioned itself as a challenger to the BJP’s model of governance. As an example:

-The constant power struggle between the Aam Aadmi Party government led by Arvind Kejriwal and the Lieutenant Governor (appointed by the BJP-led Centre) has been one of the clearest flashpoints.
-After AAP won the MCD elections in 2022, the mayoral elections saw repeated delays and adjournments amid clashes between AAP and BJP councilors.
-AAP has frequently positioned itself directly against Narendra Modi, whether over demonetisation, COVID-19 handling, or governance models.
-The now-scrapped Delhi excise policy led to a major confrontation, with central agencies like the ED and CBI arresting key AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

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