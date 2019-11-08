Headlines

Did not talk to BJP because they lied to us: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav hit back at Fadnavis for his earlier statement and said, "I felt bad that we entered into an alliance with the wrong people."

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2019, 07:35 PM IST

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday replied to Devendra Fadnavis' statements earlier in the day and said that Shiv Sena did not close the doors on BJP-Sena negotiations for government formation in Maharashtra but was forced to stop talks later because, he said, the BJP had "lied" to Shiv Sena. "We had never closed the doors for discussion, they(BJP) lied to us so we did not talk to them," said Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, adding that they had not yet held talks with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). 

He also launched several scathing attacks on the BJP, even mentioning, "It is very sad that while cleaning the Ganga their minds became polluted. I felt bad that we entered into an alliance with the wrong people."

Incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said that the Shiv Sena was "100% responsible" for BJP-Sena talks failing and that Uddhav Thackeray did not even pick up Fadnavis' phone calls. Fadnavis had also said that the BJP is shocked by Uddhav's claim about a '50-50 formula' promise and said that even Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari were unaware of any such promises made. Today, while responding to Fadnavis' statements, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I had promised Balasaheb that there will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister one day, and I will fulfil that promise, I don't need Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis for that."

Hours before the current assembly dissolves at 12 AM on November 8, i.e. Friday, Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra during a meeting with governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The governor is likely to appoint Fadnavis as the caretaker Chief Minister until a new government is formed in the state.

After the governor accepted his resignation, Fadnavis said it was never decided that the post of the Maharashtra Chief Minister would be shared for 2.5 years each. The incumbent Chief Minister said, "I again want to make it clear that it was never decided that for 2.5 years each the CM post will be shared. There was never a decision on this issue. Even Amit Shah ji and Nitin Gadkari ji said this was never decided." He added that after the results were announced, it was 'shocking' for the BJP that Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray talked about a 50:50 formula in the wake of the public mandate. "...it was a big question for us that why he said all options are open for him," Fadnavis said.

The government formation in Maharashtra continues to delay as BJP-Shiv Sena are still stuck upon on the 50-50 government formula. Every day, meetings are being held as top leaders from both the parties discuss the road ahead in Maharashtra within their respective parties. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said today, "There is still time. I feel, for the welfare of people, BJP-Shiv Sena should come together to form a government. As far as 50-50 formula issue is concerned, no such promise was made by Amit Shah ji."

The BJP won 105 seats and Shiv Sena grabbed 56, together they have the mandate to form the government but both the parties have not been able to break the impasse on sharing the chief minister's post.

