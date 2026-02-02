'Didn't need to overreact': Shashi Tharoor slams govt over Rahul Gandhi LS speech row

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, former Congress chief and the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had attempted to raise the government's handling of the 2020 India-China military standoff in eastern Ladakh, citing a magazine article.

Congress member of parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor has come out in support of Rahul Gandhi after the latter was interrupted at the beginning of his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday (February 2). Speaking to reporters outside the parliament, Tharoor said the government's response had been disproportionate. Earlier in the day, Gandhi, former Congress chief and the leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, had attempted to raise the government's handling of the 2020 India-China military standoff in eastern Ladakh citing a magazine article.

What did Tharoor say?

Defending Rahul Gandhi, Tharoor said: "He never got a chance to lay out his concerns." The four-time MP added: "The article does not blame the forces or the soldiers at all. The issue is about some of the decisions that were taken or not taken by the central government. And that clearly is what Rahul ji intended to raise. All I can say is I think the government did not need to overreact."

What happened in parliament?

On Monday, Gandhi began his speech by referring to a magazine article based on an unpublished memoir by former Indian Army chief General MM Naravane, which discussed government decisions around the 2020 Indo-China clashes. Within moments, several union ministers -- including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Kiren Rijiju -- intervened and questioned Gandhi's right to quote from an unpublished book. Gandhi repeatedly attempted to continue his speech, but was prevented from doing so.

After the adjournment of the Lok Sabha, Opposition leaders held a meeting at Rahul Gandhi's office in the parliament, which was attended by top leaders, including Tharoor. His comments indicate that any frost between Tharoor and Gandhi may be thawing. Earlier, reports had been rife that the MP from Thiruvananthapuram had been unhappy with the party top brass. He had also skipped two key Congress meetings within a span of one week.