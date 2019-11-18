Headlines

'Did not discuss govt formation': NCP's Sharad Pawar after meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Earlier on Monday, two statements, one each by NCP's Pawar and Prime Minister Modi, triggered speculations in political circles.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 06:44 PM IST

Amid uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi.

Congress and NCP have been locked in talks with Shiv Sena over government formation after Uddhav Thackeray-led party's alliance with the BJP fell apart. BJP and Shiv Sena fought Maharashtra elections together but fell out over the later's demand of '50-50' formula or a rotational chief minister. 

Senior leaders of the three parties - NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena - had met to finalise a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) last week and the meeting between Sonia and Pawar was to take the final call on the draft agreed upon for the proposed coalition government in Maharashtra.

However, Pawar, after the meeting said more discussion is needed on the matter. 

"We discussed in detail about Maharashtra's political situation. I briefed her on it. Mr AK Antony (senior Congress leader and former Defence Minister) was also there," Pawar told reporters after the meeting.  

"2-4 people from Congress, 2-4 from our party will meet and further discuss the matter. We did not discuss government formation. We only talked about numbers," he added.

Earlier on Monday, two statements, one each by Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, triggered speculations in the political circles of the national capital. 

Pawar, ahead of his meeting with Mrs Gandhi, said, "BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (NCP) and Congress fought together. They have to choose their path and we will do our politics."

Later, Prime Minister Modi while speaking in the Rajya Sabha showered praises on Pawar's party for not rushing to the Well of the House to register their protest on various issues.

Following a power tussle with BJP on sharing the chief minister's post, Shiv Sena is adamant on a non-BJP government in Maharashtra and the three parties are having talks for government formation.

President's Rule was imposed in the state last week after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's report to Centre that no stable government was possible in Maharashtra under the current political scenario.

Shiv Sena and BJP contested the recently-held assembly elections together but failed to reach an agreement for government formation. The Shiv Sena's demand of 50-50 government formula, asking for the chief minister's post of two and half years, was not accepted by the BJP.

After BJP failed to stake claim to form the government, the Shiv Sena has tried to rope in NCP and Congress for an alliance government. 

Since Shiv Sena has 56 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, way below the half-way mark of 144, it will need both the NCP's 54 and Congress' 44 legislators to reach the magic number. 

