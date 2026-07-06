Did Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link fail its first monsoon test? Questions over Rs 6,695 crore spend

Relentless monsoon rains triggered a major landslide near the Missing Link section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, damaging a retaining wall that forced authorities to suspend vehicular movement through the stretch. Questions over Rs. 6,695-crore project loom.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link, a 13.3-km stretch designed to bypass the 19.8-km Khandala ghat between Khopoli and Sinhgad Institute, was shut down after a monsoon-triggered landslide in the state. Considered an engineering marvel, the expressway suffered its first major disruption barely nine weeks after it was opened to traffic.

Why Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link closed?

Relentless monsoon rains triggered a major landslide near the Missing Link section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, damaging a retaining wall that forced authorities to suspend vehicular movement through the stretch. According to the State Highway Police, the landslide took place near the end of the first tunnel on the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway of the Missing Link.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Rs 6,695-crore project as a permanent solution to the expressway’s worst traffic bottleneck, reducing the Mumbai-Pune travel distance by nearly six kilometres and cutting travel time by around 30 minutes. The project includes two tunnels, two major bridges and a cable-stayed bridge across Tiger Valley. Tunnel 1 is approximately 1.58 kilometres long, while Tunnel 2 stretches about 8.86 kilometres, making it one of the longest road tunnels in the region.

The Expressway closure appears to fail its first major monsoon test and has raised questions about its structural readiness and the around it's Rs 7000crore spending.

VIDEO | Visuals from the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link project after heavy rainfall. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/AzvFID3wTw July 6, 2026

Opposition questions Rs 6,695-crore project

Shiv Sena(UBT)leader Aaditya Thackeray calls for a 'reality check' while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of corruption. "For all those who believe in the absurd notion that 'Infra Watchers' and BJP mean development... here's a reality check: The cost of this project has been inflated by thousands of crores of rupees. Where did that money go? The money belongs to the people... the contractors get the fun, and the public bears the trouble! Now, just two months after the inauguration and all inspections, a landslide has occurred here, and other serious issues have come to light," he wrote on X.

Further, Thackeray questioned, "Or was the inauguration done without any safety checks? There was even news last week about potholes forming here. As early as June, while going to Pune and returning, I noticed it while using this route, and I had publicly pointed it out too—there isn't even a single straight and flat stretch of 50 feet on this road. The entire road is uneven and undulating, and travelling on it feels like you're in a boat riding over waves," he said.

"Corruption is the first name of BJP and the Munde government, whether it's in the roads or in the temples," he added.

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said the project is 'riddled with corruption'. "Regarding the 'Missing Link', landslides have occurred there. Even earlier, when there was just a little rain, huge craters and washouts appeared there. And the entire main road collapsed because the soil was soft. The road that has been built today, this 'Missing Link', is riddled with corruption. That is the standard of work delivered here. It is substandard work...," he told ANI.

"Project: Mumbai–Pune Missing Link, Inaugurated by: Devendra Fadnavis, Inauguration date: 1st May, 2026, Taxpayers’ money spent: Rs 7,000 crore. And the first rain of the monsoon has washed it away. Look at the scale of the reconstruction work going on. We have never seen such a corrupt government anywhere in the world," tweeted Congress leader Saral Patel.

How Maharashtra government defend?

As reported by ANI, after the Mumbai-Pune Expressway closed the road and the connecting tunnel as a result of a landslide, the government have now reopened the main expressway itself. "Traffic is flowing in both directions—from Mumbai to Pune and Pune to Mumbai. However, the current situation is that the rain is continuing, and an 'Orange Alert' has been issued for tomorrow as well..." said District Collector Jitendra Dudi.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "When such intense rainfall coincides with high tide, it creates a serious disaster-like situation on a large scale."

"We have reviewed the current situation in Maharashtra at the Disaster Management Control Room. Mumbai, in particular, has witnessed extremely heavy rainfall. The city has received nearly its average monthly rainfall in just four days. When such intense rainfall coincides with high tide, it creates a serious disaster-like situation on a large scale. Despite these challenging conditions, the BMC has been working continuously to minimise waterlogging and ensure that floodwaters recede as quickly as possible...," he was quoted as saying as per IANS.