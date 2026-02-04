Did Mathura headmaster force Hindu boy offer namaz? What happened next?

Who was Saint Valentine? Know priest who inspired celebration of love on February 14
The complaint also claimed that the headmaster had not ensured the national anthem was sung in school every morning. Mohammad received information about his suspension on January 31, without any verification or inquiry being carried out.
The suspension was triggered by a complaint filed by BJP leader Durgesh Kumar alias Pradhan, who alleged that the headmaster was misleading students by encouraging them to offer namaz and showing disrespect towards deities. The complaint also claimed that the headmaster had not ensured the national anthem was sung in school every morning. Mohammad received information about his suspension on January 31, without any verification or inquiry being carried out.
Ratan Kirti, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Mathura, has constituted a two-member committee to inquire into the matter. The committee will investigate the allegations made against the headmaster and submit its findings. The BSA confirmed that Mohammad was suspended on January 31 following the complaint filed by Durgesh Kumar.
Durgesh Kumar, a former village pradhan and BJP's Bajna Mandal Adyhaksh in Mathura, stated that he submitted the complaint to the BSA on January 30 after receiving repeated complaints from local residents against Mohammad. He claimed that the headmaster was influencing children on religious lines and that preachers frequently visited the school and interacted with students and their families. Durgesh emphasized that he had no personal dispute with the headmaster and filed the complaint solely on the basis of complaints received from local residents.
The primary school is located in Naujheel town, an area with a mixed population, and is situated close to the local police station and an intermediate college. The school has a total staff strength of eight members and 235 students. The headmaster has denied meeting or interacting with Durgesh in the past.
BJP's Mathura district president Nirbhay Pandey confirmed that Durgesh is the party's Bajna Mandal Adhyaksh.