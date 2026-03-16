Did Mamata Banerjee violate Model Code of Conduct by announcing release of DA arrears, hike in honorariums to muezzins, purohits minutes?

Has West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee violated the Model Code of Conduct by announcing sops minutes ahead of the announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission of India? What has the ECI said?

Minutes ahead of announcements of the poll dates for the West Bengal Election 2026, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced sops that might attract bouquets as well as brickbats for her and the ruling party, Trinamool Congress (TMC). In a hasty attempt to beat the Election Commission and its announcement of the poll schedule for the state, the government announced its decision just at the eleventh hour. Mamata Banerjee announced that DA arrears to the state government employees will be paid from March 2026; the monthly honorariums for purohits and muezzins were also raised by Rs 500.

Mamata Banerjee announces release of DA arrears

Taking to social media platform X, she wrote in a post, "I am happy to announce that our Ma-Mati-Manush government has delivered on its promise to all its employees and pensioners and to lakhs of teachers and non-teaching staff of our educational institutions, as well as employees/pensioners of our other grant-in-aid institutions like panchayats, municipal bodies, other local bodies, etc." She added, "They will start receiving their ROPA 2009 DA arrears from March 2026 onwards as per the modalities detailed in the notifications issued by our Finance Department."

I am happy to announce that our Ma-Mati-Manush government has delivered on its promise to all its employees and pensioners, and to lakhs of teachers and non-teaching staff of our educational institutions, as well as employees/ pensioners of our other grant-in-aid instititions… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 15, 2026

Interestingly, she announced the government decision less than half an hour ahead of the ECI announcement of the poll dates. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari slammed the state government's decision, calling it a joke. He wrote on X, "What a JOKE ! Mamata Banerjee suddenly remembers lakhs of employees, pensioners, teachers, and non-teaching staff just MINUTES before the Election Commission announces poll dates? ROPA 2009 DA arrears “from March 2026 onwards"? He added, "After years of looting the state treasury and cheating them blind, this is your desperate last-minute poll gimmick?"

Did West Bengal CM violate Model Code of Conduct?

Reacting to the announcement of the West Bengal government, the ECI clarified that the Model Code of Conduct had come immediately after the announcement of the poll schedule at the press conference. It also added that any decisions or announcements made by state governments before this, including Chief Minister Banerjee's recent hike in monthly honorarium and related DA or similar benefits, are considered valid actions of the respective state government and not in violation of the code.