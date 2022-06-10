Did Interpol issue Red Notice against Goldy Brar over Sidhu Moose Wala killing? Know what CBI, Punjab police said

File photo

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against absconding gangster Goldy Brar, who recently made headlines for claiming responsibility for the murder of Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Red Corner Notice was issued by Interpol eight days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India made the request for the same, keeping in view some of the heinous crimes the gangster has been accused of committing. According to reports, Brar currently resides in Canada.

Officials had said that the Punjab Police had sought a Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar on May 19, much before Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead. However, the CBI had said that the request for the RCN against the gangster was made on May 30, a day after the murder.

Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, according to Punjab Police. Moose Wala's murder was allegedly in retaliation to Akali youth leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.

The CBI, which is the liaison agency of the country with the Interpol, had earlier in the day said that the Punjab Police had sought the Red Corner Notice against Brar on May 30, a day after the singer was killed, as against the claims of the state police that it had sent the request on May 19.

The CBI said communication was received from the Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police, through an email at 12.25 pm on May 30 with a letter dated May 19 attached with it seeking issuance of a Red Corner Notice against Brar in two FIRs registered by the Punjab Police - FIR No. 409 dated November 12, 2020, and FIR No. 44 dated February 18, 2021 - at City Police Station, Faridkot.

According to officials, the Red Corner Notice has been issued against Brar in relation to FIR No. 409 and FIR 44. The former pertains to a shootout near the Kataria petrol pump in Faridkot on November 11, 2020, in which a charge sheet was filed in November 2021, and warrants were issued on October 1, 2021, they said.

The second FIR pertains to the murder of Gurlal Singh in Faridkot on February 18, 2021, in which a charge sheet was also filed in November 2021. The warrants were opened on September 13, 2021, they said.

Till now, there is no confirmation as to if the RCN request was made by the Indian authorities in relation to the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case or not.

(With PTI inputs)

