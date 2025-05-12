The ADG PI-Indian Army has shown the wreckage of Pakistan's Mirage fighter aircraft in a video. Addressing a press conference, Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti claimed that India has inflicted heavy losses on Pakistan.

Did India shoot down the Mirage fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force? This question has been raised after the media has reported the incidents of shooting down of the French-made fighter jets, known for their accuracy and dangerous firepower. The ADG PI—Indian Army has shown the wreckage of Pakistan's Mirage fighter aircraft in a video. Addressing a press conference, Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti claimed that India has inflicted heavy losses on Pakistan. He also claimed that Pakistan has lost its fighter aircraft. Though he refused to share the technical details, the ADG PI—Indian Army has shared the pictures of the debris in the tweet.



Visuals of wreckage going viral

Besides, India has also claimed to have shot down Pakistan's one US-made F-16, two Chinese-supplied JF-17s, and an Airborne Warning And Control System, or the AWACS. Pakistan has denied it. On the other hand, media reports suggest that India has lost a Rafale and possibly a Mirage 2000. Air Marshal Bharti has said that "losses are part of a combat", but he has also claimed that "all Indian pilots have returned."

What is Mirage?

The Mirage 2000 is a French-made multirole fighter jet. Pakistan’s air force primarily operates French-made Mirage III and Mirage V jets, besides U.S.-made F-16s, Chinese-made JF-17s, and J-10Cs. On the other hand, the IAF operates approximately 45 Dassault Mirage 2000 jets. These fighters have been the mainstay of Indian attacks since the 1980s; they were used in the 2019 Balakot airstrike.