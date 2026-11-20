FlightGlobal's 2027 World Air Forces directory lists 32 of 36 Rafales as active, down from 35 in 2025. IAF veteran Narmdeshwar Tiwari calls claim patently false, Defence Ministry questions data.

32 of the 36 Rafale fighter jets purchased by the Indian Air Force are active, according to the 2027 World Air Forces directory released by British aviation publication FlightGlobal.

The previous edition of the directory, published in November 2025 after Operation Sindoor, had listed 35 Rafales as active. The new directory has also reduced the number of Saab 2000 Erieye airborne early warning aircraft operated by the Pakistan Air Force to seven, from nine recorded before the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025.

India's Ministry of Defence has not yet commented on the data. However, officials quoted by The Hindu questioned its authenticity, saying the ministry had not provided such information.

How was the data compiled?

The assessment is based on data compiled by Cirium, a UK-based aircraft intelligence and fleet tracking firm. The data does not specify why the aircraft were deemed inactive or why the numbers changed within a year.

Cirium tracks fleet by tail numbers based on public sightings, flight-tracking, open-source data and defence reporting. The tracker can drop aircraft from the "active" list if planes are undergoing long-term depot-level overhaul, structural repair or upgrades without confirmed sightings during 12 months.

An aircraft being counted as inactive does not directly imply that it was lost in combat. Some figures in the directory also appeared inconsistent. The edition published on November 10 lists 263 Su-30MKIs with the IAF as active, even though it is widely reported to have a fleet of 258 to 260 of these jets.

IAF veteran rejects claim

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari (retired), who was the vice air chief during Operation Sindoor, on Thursday called the claim "patently false" and said the publication should re-evaluate its sources.

"The same sources gave specific tail numbers, which since have been flying in various exercises including international ones," he said on social media. "The same sources said that Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh was taken as a PoW. We all know how that turned out."

Operation Sindoor claims and counter-claims

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes - codenamed Operation Sindoor - on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes were in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people in April 2025. On May 10, the two sides reached an "understanding" to halt firing.

Pakistan has claimed it shot down Indian fighter jets during air-to-air combat. Those claims have not been independently verified. India acknowledged suffering aircraft losses during the initial phase, but has not disclosed the number. In July 2025, Defence Secretary RK Singh said it was incorrect to say that multiple Rafales were shot down. "You have used the term Rafales in the plural; I can assure you that is absolutely not correct," he told CNBC-TV18.

In the same month, AP quoted French Air Force chief General Jérôme Bellanger as saying he had seen evidence pointing to three Indian losses: a Rafale, a Su-30MKI and a Mirage 2000.

The IAF has claimed it downed five Pakistani aircraft of the F-16 and JF-17 classes, and one large Pakistani aircraft, either an electronic intelligence plane or an airborne early warning system. Islamabad has not commented on losing any aircraft, but has acknowledged that several of its airbases were struck.

In February, the Union government approved a proposal to buy 114 more Rafales for the IAF. India is also buying 26 Rafale Marines for its Navy.