Talking to journalists, Air Marshal AK Bharti, the Director-General of Operations for the IAF dropped ample hints to this question.

Did India bomb Karachi or the cantonment based near it during Operation Sindoor? There is no ambiguity on the issue anymore. Talking to journalists, Air Marshal AK Bharti, the Director-General of Operations for the IAF, dropped ample hints to this question. He said that a surface-to-air missile site at Malir Cantonment in Karachi was successfully targeted. He also said that it was a part of India's "measured and calibrated" response to Pak aggression. India fired drones and missile strikes, and small arms fire and artillery shelling across the border. Targeting the Malir Cantonment was a part of the operation.

Indian Navy ship near Karachi Port?

Besides, the Indian Navy deployed its carrier battle groups, submarines, and aviation assets outside the harbour in Karachi to pin down Pakistani maritime forces. Talking to journalists, Vice Admiral AN Pramod made this claim. He also said that the Indian Navy remained in a "deterrent posture with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets at sea and on land, including Karachi, at a time of our choosing".

Vice Admiral Pramod also claimed that the navy "compelled Pakistani naval and air units to be in a defensive posture, mostly inside harbours or very close to the coast..." during Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor, a 25-minute precision strike, at 1.05 am on May 7. It targeted nine terrorist hideouts, four terrorist camps in Pakistan, and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing more than 100 terrorists. Though it was a strike against terrorists, no Pakistani military facility was targeted; Pakistan made it its own and hit back at India. It attacked Indian military installations with hundreds of drones and missiles. It targeted Indian installations in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab.