The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6 and May 7 to avenge the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent civilians were killed on April 22. The operation destroyed terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. Over the next few days, seven airbases were destroyed and other military infrastructure was also attacked in Pakistan. Amid this, reports claimed that one of the BrahMos missiles fired by India had landed in Pakistan's Kirana Hills — an area supposed to house Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. However, the Indian Army categorically denied this claim.

However, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has dismissed reports and speculations of radiation leaks from any nuclear facilities in Pakistan. The Vienna-based global nuclear watchdog's clarification came after the Indian Air Force said it did not target Pakistan's Kirana Hills, which reportedly houses nuclear installations.

WION quoted IAEA as saying, "Based on information available to the IAEA, there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan."

On May 12, during the DGMO press briefing, one of the reporters asked, "Social media and Twitter are abuzz with the fact that we hit a site called Kirana Hills, which is supposed to be a nuclear storage facility...Is there a confirmation that we hit Kirana Hills?"

To this Director General of India's Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti quipped that he didn't know Kirana Hills housed some nuclear installations. "Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installations. We did not know about it," Air Marshal AK Bharti said. He added, "We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there. I did not brief in my briefing yesterday."